The Real Reason Kayleigh McEnany Was Just Issued A Subpoena

Ten months after the tragic and frightening events of the January 6 insurrection at Capitol Hill, it seems that the House commission appointed to investigate the originating forces of the nation-shaking riots are focusing their microscope. Specifically, they're seemingly focusing it on Donald Trump's inner sanctum of officials.

On November 9, CNN and others reported that subpoenas had been issued to no less than ten different members of the Trump administration, a number of whom were major players in the West Wing. Among those names included Keith Kellogg (the former national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence), Christopher Liddell (Trump's White House deputy chief of staff), and Stephen Miller, the Trump senior adviser who is considered the major architect of the 2017 anti-immigrant travel ban and other xenophobic Trump policies.

But perhaps the biggest name among the crop is one of its most public-facing: Kayleigh McEnany, who was Trump's press secretary from April 2020 (via The New York Times) to the very end of the Trump presidency. So why, exactly, has McEnany been subpoenaed? How could it affect her life in both the near and distant future? And what will happen next?