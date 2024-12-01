We Finally Know Why Martha Stewart And Her Ex Andy Stewart Really Got A Divorce

Andy Stewart's habitual cheating was a betrayal that deeply affected Martha Stewart and ultimately led to the couple's divorce. Martha put a tremendous amount of importance on the concept of monogamy, but Andy had violated this principle again and again — something Martha just wasn't going to stand for. Little did he know that she had a moment of infidelity herself ... and before his, to boot. From behind the "Martha" documentary camera, a voice challenges her version of the events, asking about her moment of unfaithfulness (on her honeymoon with Andy, no less).

But Martha quickly dismisses the interviewer's take on her visit to a Florence cathedral the day before Easter, where she locked lips with another man. Instead, Martha makes an outrageous claim that it wasn't infidelity. "It was a very romantic place crowded with tourists and I met this very handsome guy. ... He was emotional, I was emotional," she said. "It's just because it was an emotional place. It was unlike anything I had ever experienced. ... And so why not kiss a stranger?" According to the interviewer, Andy claimed that Martha told him about the kiss before he was unfaithful to her.

Despite her breaking the vows first, Andy's later betrayal left a more lasting mark — one that couldn't be erased, either. The two finally separated in 1987 and divorced in 1990, at which point Andy moved on with Martha's assistant, whom the homemaking mogul suspected was one of the women Andy cheated on her with.