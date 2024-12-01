We Finally Know Why Martha Stewart And Her Ex Andy Stewart Really Got A Divorce
In her new documentary "Martha," pop culture icon Martha Stewart opens up about her personal life in ways audiences have never seen from her before. Specifically, she shares surprising new insights into her decades-long marriage with ex-husband Andy Stewart. (For context, the couple wed in 1961 when Martha was a college student and Andy was a law student. They share one daughter together, Alexis Stewart, who has faced her fair share of troubles.) Reflecting back on her marriage early on in the documentary, Martha dropped a major reveal about her ex: "He's the one who wanted the divorce," she says.
"He was throwing me away," she continues to the camera. "I was 40 years old. I was gorgeous. I was a desirous woman. But he was treating me like a castaway." It's a rare but honest glimpse into the end of a relationship that Martha played so coy about for years. But what went wrong? Though both Martha and Andy made mistakes, Martha reveals that it was her ex-husband's behavior that eventually led to the unraveling of their marriage. Martha candidly argues that her husband was the unfaithful one, explaining, "I didn't go run off with people. He was running off with people."
Martha and Andy Stewart both had a hard time remaining monogamous
Andy Stewart's habitual cheating was a betrayal that deeply affected Martha Stewart and ultimately led to the couple's divorce. Martha put a tremendous amount of importance on the concept of monogamy, but Andy had violated this principle again and again — something Martha just wasn't going to stand for. Little did he know that she had a moment of infidelity herself ... and before his, to boot. From behind the "Martha" documentary camera, a voice challenges her version of the events, asking about her moment of unfaithfulness (on her honeymoon with Andy, no less).
But Martha quickly dismisses the interviewer's take on her visit to a Florence cathedral the day before Easter, where she locked lips with another man. Instead, Martha makes an outrageous claim that it wasn't infidelity. "It was a very romantic place crowded with tourists and I met this very handsome guy. ... He was emotional, I was emotional," she said. "It's just because it was an emotional place. It was unlike anything I had ever experienced. ... And so why not kiss a stranger?" According to the interviewer, Andy claimed that Martha told him about the kiss before he was unfaithful to her.
Despite her breaking the vows first, Andy's later betrayal left a more lasting mark — one that couldn't be erased, either. The two finally separated in 1987 and divorced in 1990, at which point Andy moved on with Martha's assistant, whom the homemaking mogul suspected was one of the women Andy cheated on her with.