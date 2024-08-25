Tragic Details About Martha Stewart's Only Child, Alexis Stewart

As the daughter of America's first female self-made billionaire, Alexis Stewart had a privileged upbringing. Martha Stewart's only child grew up on the Connecticut farmhouse that doubled as her first business office. "Turkey Hill was a dream place for my family and me for many years," she wrote on her website. "It taught us, it nurtured us, it fed us, and it occupied us in so many wonderful and instructive ways." But Alexis recalls it differently.

Her mother's professional aspirations and dedication to the farmhouse occupied most of her time, leaving little to be shared with Alexis. With no siblings to keep her company, Alexis lived a childhood that was, in many ways, isolating. While her parents worked, she was cared for by an au pair who also cared for two other little ones. "I just felt sorry for her," the au pair, Nancy Beningo, told the New York Post in 2004.

Growing up wrapping her own Christmas presents made Alexis' childhood a lot less enchanting than one might have expected the daughter of the lifestyle guru to have. But she doesn't just blame her mother, with whom she went on to have a good relationship as an adult. Alexis' relationship with her father, on the other hand, is non-existent. But none of that kept her from wanting to start her own family. But that dream proved difficult to fulfill. While she went on to live a full life, Alexis overcame plenty of obstacles to get there.