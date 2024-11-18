The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2024 Governors Awards
Before the upcoming Academy Awards, which is set to take place on March 2, 2025, some of Hollywood's biggest stars were honored at the Governors Awards on November 17. Previously called the Honorary Oscars, this ceremony sets itself apart from others in that the recipients are celebrated for their achievements in the industry, as well as their humanitarian efforts. This year, A-listers such as Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez, and Daniel Craig flocked to the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles wearing their best duds, because as with any awards show, there has to be a red carpet.
While the Governors Awards isn't as fancy as the Oscars, many celebs came decked out in tuxes and floor-length gowns. However, others dressed down for the occasion and looked like they were headed to an after-work event. And then there were some stars who experimented with fashion but unfortunately, failed. The following talents may have won awards for their acting skills but they sure lost out big-time when it came to their sartorial picks at one of the most recognized awards shows.
Melissa Leo's prairie look
There were a lot of floral-themed dresses at the 2024 Governors Awards and Melissa Leo's yellow dress stood out amongst the rest — but not in a good way. The "Prisoners" actor looked like she was being held captive by the overload of flower prints on her dress, which was way too casual for an awards show. Leo accessorized her look with a black beaded necklace, charcoal gray tights, and brown clog-like shoes. The final effect was suited for handing out cupcakes at a PTA meeting rather than a celeb-studded night out.
Connie Britton's velvet dress didn't crush it
Connie Britton loves playing around with different colors on the red carpet, and she's had a lot of hits. This time, her raspberry-colored velvet dress was a big miss. Perhaps she was just getting into the holiday spirit with the giant bow on her shoulder, but instead of looking chic, it just gave Christmas family photo vibes. With the forced hand on her hip and slouchy silhouette, Britton looked like she wanted to be anywhere but at the 2024 Governors Awards.
Kevin Costner's linen tux was confusing
Kevin Costner's transformation post-divorce has been a staggering sight, and he continued rocking his mid-life crisis look at the November 17th Governors Awards. Instead of his usual traditional black tux, the former "Yellowstone" actor showed up in a taupe linen jacket with champagne-colored lapels. Perched on his throat was a crooked bowtie that matched his jacket material. We get that he's in his new era, but can we go back to the Costner that didn't rock a soul patch and linen on the red carpet?
Amy Adams dressed down with a button-down
Amy Adams was another celeb who went the casual route for the Governors Awards with a black button-down shirt featuring oversized sleeves. The "Sharp Objects" star opted to pair her top with a striped high-waisted column skirt in black, and while there wasn't anything egregiously wrong with her 'fit, the whole look was boring. The top part of Adams' shirt billowed out in an unflattering way and made her bottom half look unbalanced. We think a dramatic flared skirt or a fancier blouse would have served better, especially for a pre-Oscars event.
On Sundays Amy Poehler wears silver
When we saw Amy Poehler's shiny silver top on the Governors Awards red carpet, we thought we accidentally followed the yellow brick road to Oz and bumped into the Tin Man. Her steel-like shirt draped over a pair of loose black pants made her look like she was ready to either disco the night away or arm herself for battle. While the oversized shoulder pads gave Poehler's shirt some structure, the material clung to her upper body in an unflattering way. Regina George would definitely give this look a hard no.
Pamela Anderson's frock looked frumpy
Pamela Anderson made Playboy history by being on the cover 13 times, but these days, she's drastically pared down her bombshell persona. The former "Baywatch" star has given up wearing makeup and is opting for clothes that drape over her body, rather than the form-fitting styles she used to prefer. While we love seeing this natural side of Anderson, her black Giorgio Armani dress worn to the Governors Awards was simply too simple. A nice belt and a bejeweled necklace would have added some dazzle, but instead, Anderson just faded into the background with her all-black attire.
Lupita Nyong'o's Chanel channeled a lampshade
During Lupita Nyong'o's journey into Hollywood stardom, we've seen her wear some of the best designer outfits, but her black and gold Chanel 'fit looked anything but high fashion. The strapless top part looked like it was squeezing the life out of her chest, and the dress simply had no shape. It draped down her body like a muumuu ending mid-calf, which shortened the appearance of her bottom half. The black and gold sandals with ankle straps cut off her legs even more and were way too matchy-matchy. Nyong'o usually pops on the red carpet, but this time, she flopped.