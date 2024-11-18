The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2024 Governors Awards

Before the upcoming Academy Awards, which is set to take place on March 2, 2025, some of Hollywood's biggest stars were honored at the Governors Awards on November 17. Previously called the Honorary Oscars, this ceremony sets itself apart from others in that the recipients are celebrated for their achievements in the industry, as well as their humanitarian efforts. This year, A-listers such as Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez, and Daniel Craig flocked to the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles wearing their best duds, because as with any awards show, there has to be a red carpet.

While the Governors Awards isn't as fancy as the Oscars, many celebs came decked out in tuxes and floor-length gowns. However, others dressed down for the occasion and looked like they were headed to an after-work event. And then there were some stars who experimented with fashion but unfortunately, failed. The following talents may have won awards for their acting skills but they sure lost out big-time when it came to their sartorial picks at one of the most recognized awards shows.