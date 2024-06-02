Kevin Costner's Transformation Post-Divorce Is A Staggering Sight

Kevin Costner is having a moment, and no, it's not fueled by a mid-life crisis — that ship sailed a decade ago. The actor's glow-up seems to stem from wanting to rebound from his messy split from his second wife, Christine Baumgartner. While some fans were left scratching their heads at his divorced dad look, others are welcoming his post-divorce makeover with open arms, even though it largely involves the growth of facial hair. Lots of it.

Baumgartner filed for divorce from the "Yellowstone" star in May 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the key reason. According to a source, Baumgartner wasn't too thrilled with the sudden spike in his work commitments when he was supposed to be enjoying his winding-down years. Ultimately, Costner's work-life imbalance was what pushed his ex-wife to pull the plug on their almost two-decade marriage. "Christine wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home. During filming, Kevin is not around very much. His absence has been very hard for her," the insider shared with People at the time. "Christine doesn't want him to throw himself into another project. He has been obsessed with filming 'Horizon' since last year. She wasn't happy about it."

It wasn't until February 2024 that they finalized the divorce, with the two agreeing to co-parent their children. Since then, Costner has gone through quite a transformation, deciding to reinvent himself by reverting to his "Dances with Wolves" roots and growing a mean mustache.