Kevin Costner's Divorced Dad Look At CinemaCon 2024 Has Us Scratching Our Heads

Kevin Costner is stepping out on the town following his divorce, but his new look has us all confused. Costner and his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner's, marriage troubles came to light when she filed for divorce in May 2023 after being married for 18 years. A statement from Costner's rep read, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action." The couple, who shared three kids, asked for privacy during the difficult time. Months passed before their divorce was officially finalized in February 2024.

Costner has always been a low-key celeb, but has made a rare appearance nearly two months after his divorce was finalized. In early April 2024, the "Yellowstone" actor attended Warner Bros. CinemaCon to preview his upcoming project, "Horizon." Although Costner may have been in attendance to promote his new work, his appearance is all we can talk about. The actor left us scratching our heads after debuting a new look. Costner sported a soul patch beard, which was a jump from his usual bare-face look. He also rocked a black-suited with black matching sunglasses as he walked the red carpet. It looked like the actor was trying to come off as a suave and carefree single man, but we're not sure if the look is for him, especially considering how messy his divorce from Baumgartner was.