Kevin Costner's Divorced Dad Look At CinemaCon 2024 Has Us Scratching Our Heads
Kevin Costner is stepping out on the town following his divorce, but his new look has us all confused. Costner and his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner's, marriage troubles came to light when she filed for divorce in May 2023 after being married for 18 years. A statement from Costner's rep read, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action." The couple, who shared three kids, asked for privacy during the difficult time. Months passed before their divorce was officially finalized in February 2024.
Costner has always been a low-key celeb, but has made a rare appearance nearly two months after his divorce was finalized. In early April 2024, the "Yellowstone" actor attended Warner Bros. CinemaCon to preview his upcoming project, "Horizon." Although Costner may have been in attendance to promote his new work, his appearance is all we can talk about. The actor left us scratching our heads after debuting a new look. Costner sported a soul patch beard, which was a jump from his usual bare-face look. He also rocked a black-suited with black matching sunglasses as he walked the red carpet. It looked like the actor was trying to come off as a suave and carefree single man, but we're not sure if the look is for him, especially considering how messy his divorce from Baumgartner was.
Kevin Costner's CinemaCon look is the opposite vibe of his divorce
Kevin Costner was calm, cool, and collected at Warner Bros. CinemaCon — almost the opposite vibe of his divorce. When Costner and his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, announced their separation in May 2023, they may have wanted to move forward amicably, but that's not what happened. A month after their split became public news, TMZ claimed that the "Yellowstone" star was trying to kick his ex out of his house after she wouldn't budge to move. The couple had reportedly agreed to a prenup condition that allowed Baumgartner to stay in the home 30 days after she announced the separation, and after that, she would have to live somewhere else. But Baumgartner had overstayed her welcome, despite Costner giving her more than a million dollars in their prenup.
Child support was also another bump in the split, as the couple share three children. Baumgartner was reportedly looking to be paid over $160,000 dollars a month for child support. The complex situation went to court, and Baumgartner explained her reasoning for asking for such a heavy payout, saying that cost "is our lifestyle, it's how we lived." Ultimately, the judge sided with Costner, who is now paying over $60,000 a month. The two had a messy divorce; "Yellowstone" may have been to blame, but you wouldn't be able to tell as the actor took the carpet at CinemaCon. Although his new look may be questionable, Costner looks as chill as ever.