Was Kevin Costner's First Divorce As Messy As His Split With Christine Baumgartner?

"The Postman" always gets served with divorce papers twice? Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's contentious uncoupling drama rivals any plot on "Yellowstone." The popular Paramount Network series even gets a shoutout in the second set of divorce documents Costner has had to scrutinize in his lifetime, with his wife of 18 years accusing him of deciding not to film another season because he saw a better opportunity to further line his pockets and seized it. "He chose not to in order to pursue the 'Horizon' project,'" Baumgartner said in legal filings, per Insider. "He essentially re-invested his compensation as an actor into this new endeavor that will certainly increase his earnings exponentially."

The reason Costner's business moves mattered to Baumgartner so much was that they affected what her potential child support payments would be. She ended up being awarded almost $130,000 a month to ensure that the three children she and Costner share — Cayden, Hayes, and Grace — won't experience a reduction in their standard of living.

Baumgartner also wanted to keep living in the $145 million Santa Barbara mansion that she and Costner once shared. In his divorce declaration, which was obtained by Radar, Costner's argument that Baumgartner should be evicted from the property included a reference to his first divorce from Cindy Silva. Baumgartner lost that battle, per TMZ, apparently because Costner's first acrimonious experience with ending a marriage made him realize that he has to have a powerful prenup in place to protect his assets.