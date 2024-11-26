The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Chris Benoit

Chris Benoit fell in love with wrestling at a young age. As he told Slam Wrestling in 1997, he was introduced to the sport by watching Stu Hart's Stampede Wrestling while growing up in Edmonton, Canada. "[I] just had dreams and aspirations to wrestle pretty well my whole life," he told the outlet.

Indeed, at just 13 years old, Benoit started weight training and attending "Stampede Wrestling" events so he could meet the pros in person. "They told me I'd better finish high school before they'd even consider me," he told Slam Wrestling. At 17, Benoit started training seriously and had his first match just a year later in 1985. However, despite his quick route to the ring, he had to contend with the fact that he was shorter and slimmer than most of the guys around him. "When I first wanted to get into it, a lot of people told me 'You're too small, you can't do it,'" he admitted. "A lot of people put me down."

Even so, Benoit decided to pursue his dream — no matter what. That included working out at least five times a week. "Sometimes, I'm in there seven days a week," he shared — eating healthy and taking a long list of supplements. "If you really want it bad enough, I believe that you can have anything and accomplish anything you want to," he mused.