Lauren Boebert's Cakey Makeup During U.S. Capitol Visit Is So Embarrassing
Lauren Boebert's latest appearance at the U.S. Capitol proves, yet again, that she is utterly clueless when it comes to using makeup. The Colorado congresswoman seems to have a thing for thick, over-the-top makeup, judging from her blocky eyebrows (this isn't 2016 anymore!) to her heavy foundation, which have become all-too-familiar features of her look. In what could be considered one of her most embarrassing makeup fails, the controversial politician showed up at the Capitol wearing a patchy, cakey look that could rival Kimberly Guilfoyle's makeup disaster at the 2024 RNC (Just look below!). To be fair, she did balance her makeup by choosing a lighter lip color to go with her blush, which was a slight improvement compared to her usual tasteless red.
According to experts, there are several reasons why makeup ends up looking blotchy on the face, such as skipping skin prep, not using a primer, or simply using the wrong products. For Boebert, it seems that she's either guilty of using way too much foundation on her skin or not knowing how to properly blend, resulting in a cakey, uneven finish. As celebrity makeup artist Mylah Morales told TZR, "Cakey makeup is a result of not blending enough." Hear that, Boebert? Makeup artist Neil Scibelli also suggested, "I would avoid layering foundation, concealers, and powders multiple times to touch up throughout the day, because it can create that buildup." Whatever the case, it's clear that Boebert's makeup routine is in desperate need of some fine-tuning.
Lauren Boebert needs to go lighter with makeup
Another time Lauren Boebert's cakey makeup was so distracting was in an Instagram selfie she posted in May 2023, showing the Colorado representative with a heavily made-up face while sitting in her car. In the photo, Boebert was pictured wearing thick foundation that didn't quite match her neck, with thick, dark brows and bright red lips — leading some of her critics to compare her look to that of a clown. Yikes.
"Did she use a paint brush to put 50 lbs. of makeup on WTF," an Instagram user quipped. Another wrote, "Clown make up is hideous." In September 2024, hair and makeup artist Luna Viola spoke exclusively with Nicki Swift about Boebert's excessive use of makeup, stating that she tends to favor full glam over soft, lighter looks. According to Viola, this could be driven by deeper and more personal reasons than simple preference. "Some people use heavy makeup to mask various skin issues, or in some cases to boost their confidence if they have insecurities about certain features," Viola explained.
She then advised Boebert to hold back from using too much product and instead let her natural beauty speak for itself. "Less is more!" Viola exclaimed. The HMUA suggested highlighting one feature of the face instead of overloading on makeup, "whether it's the eyes or the lips, or a more natural glowy skin." She also warned Boebert that wearing too much makeup can make her look "harsher" and way older than her age before adding, "A more natural approach to makeup can give Lauren a youthful and more modern look."