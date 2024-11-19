John Stamos' Cringe Attempt At Solidarity With Dave Coulier Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

On November 13, "Full House" fans gave a collective gasp when Dave Coulier announced to People that he had cancer. After feeling unwell, he had gone to the doctor only to be given the terrifying news that he had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Thankfully, Coulier's prognosis looks favorable and he has started treatment, which prompted him to shave his head in anticipation of losing his hair.

In light of Coulier's tragic cancer diagnosis, his "Full House" co-star and longtime friend John Stamos posted Instagram photos of the two with matching bald heads. "Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier You're handling this with so much strength and positivity — it's inspiring. I know you're going to get through this, and I'm proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you," Stamos wrote. While his heart may have been in the right place, faking a shaved head did not sit well with fans. "A bald cap? To show solidarity? Are you kidding me? Shame on you," one replied.

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, were equally incensed, and one wrote, "Don't put it past @JohnStamos to make something about somebody else, about himself. Solidarity my a**, shave your f***ing head. Don't be a poser." Another tweeted, "Wearing a bald cap in solidarity is wild, Stamos should have just sat this one out completely." Amid all the backlash, some came to Stamos' defense, and they offered a good potential explanation as to why Uncle Jesse couldn't really shave his glorious hair.