John Stamos' Cringe Attempt At Solidarity With Dave Coulier Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
On November 13, "Full House" fans gave a collective gasp when Dave Coulier announced to People that he had cancer. After feeling unwell, he had gone to the doctor only to be given the terrifying news that he had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Thankfully, Coulier's prognosis looks favorable and he has started treatment, which prompted him to shave his head in anticipation of losing his hair.
In light of Coulier's tragic cancer diagnosis, his "Full House" co-star and longtime friend John Stamos posted Instagram photos of the two with matching bald heads. "Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier You're handling this with so much strength and positivity — it's inspiring. I know you're going to get through this, and I'm proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you," Stamos wrote. While his heart may have been in the right place, faking a shaved head did not sit well with fans. "A bald cap? To show solidarity? Are you kidding me? Shame on you," one replied.
Fans on X, formerly Twitter, were equally incensed, and one wrote, "Don't put it past @JohnStamos to make something about somebody else, about himself. Solidarity my a**, shave your f***ing head. Don't be a poser." Another tweeted, "Wearing a bald cap in solidarity is wild, Stamos should have just sat this one out completely." Amid all the backlash, some came to Stamos' defense, and they offered a good potential explanation as to why Uncle Jesse couldn't really shave his glorious hair.
John Stamos likely had to keep his money-maker
John Stamos, who has admitted to getting a nose job, is known for his thick head of hair and he's still a working actor, so shaving his head for Dave Coulier may have been impossible. "I can see the insensitivity but then it's John Stamos's hair. I think he gets a pass," an X user commented. One fan tweeted, "Why are people so mad about this? John Stamos is known for his gorgeous hair why would he shave it? And if Dave doesn't have a problem with him wearing a bald cap then why should you?" Another pointed out, "Mind you Dave didn't mind and John Stamos is actively acting and probably can not cut his hair."
It turns out that Stamos was spotted filming Season 2 of "Palm Royale" in Los Angeles on October 31 with Kristen Wiig, per the Daily Mail. He also shared on November 14 on his Facebook page, "When Ryan Murphy calls...you jump on the ship. Catch me TONIGHT on Doctor Odyssey at 9/8c on ABC. Stream on Hulu." It's unclear if this is an ongoing role for Stamos, but it's clear he needs to hold onto his hair for work purposes.