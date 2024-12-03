The Transformation Of Keanu Reeves From Childhood To 60 Years Old

This article contains references to substance abuse.

If you're a fan of Keanu Reeves, you're not alone. Reeves got into acting more than 40 years ago, and his career has seen some highs and lows as he took on new work. While he started out as an actor, that's not all Reeves is known for these days, and his portfolio is diverse. Still, Reeves is fundamentally an actor, and he's been incredibly successful.

Reeves has also become somewhat of an internet personality, thanks to a meme or two; he's in a band and is also a published author. It seems there's little Reeves cannot do, and every so often, he lands a brand new hit franchise that keeps him busy for years. Few actors have even a single successful film franchise, but Reeves has managed to star and headline in three of them.

That's a lot of pull in Hollywood, but he remains a humble person, which is one of the reasons everyone loves Reeves. You can see videos and pictures of him riding the subway, giving his seat to anyone who needs it, and this has only boosted his amiable public image. Reeves turned 60 in September 2024, not that he looks it, and this is how he got to that point, from childhood to 60 years old.