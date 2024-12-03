The Transformation Of Keanu Reeves From Childhood To 60 Years Old
This article contains references to substance abuse.
If you're a fan of Keanu Reeves, you're not alone. Reeves got into acting more than 40 years ago, and his career has seen some highs and lows as he took on new work. While he started out as an actor, that's not all Reeves is known for these days, and his portfolio is diverse. Still, Reeves is fundamentally an actor, and he's been incredibly successful.
Reeves has also become somewhat of an internet personality, thanks to a meme or two; he's in a band and is also a published author. It seems there's little Reeves cannot do, and every so often, he lands a brand new hit franchise that keeps him busy for years. Few actors have even a single successful film franchise, but Reeves has managed to star and headline in three of them.
That's a lot of pull in Hollywood, but he remains a humble person, which is one of the reasons everyone loves Reeves. You can see videos and pictures of him riding the subway, giving his seat to anyone who needs it, and this has only boosted his amiable public image. Reeves turned 60 in September 2024, not that he looks it, and this is how he got to that point, from childhood to 60 years old.
Keanu Reeves was born in Beirut, Lebanon
Keanu Reeves was born in Beirut, Lebanon, to his mother, Patricia, and father, Samuel. Patricia worked as a designer and performer, while Reeves' father was a geologist. Reeves' ancestry consists of English roots on his mother's side, and English, Chinese, Portuguese, and Hawaiian on his father's. Unfortunately, Samuel left the family when Reeves was three.
His parents divorced, and Patricia moved the family around, first to Australia and then to New York City. With each move, Patricia married a different man, exposing Keanu to a variety of people in and out of the entertainment industry. Reeves eventually settled in Toronto, Canada, which is where he spent the bulk of his childhood, though he attended multiple schools.
Reeves was expelled from the Etobicoke School of the Arts, which he explained was "Because I was greasy and running around a lot. I was just a little too rambunctious and shot my mouth off once too often. I was not generally the most well-oiled machine in the school" (via Hollywood Walk of Fame). Reeves eventually decided to drop out of school to pursue acting.
He got into theater via a production of Damn Yankees
Keanu Reeves had an entire childhood before all the fame made him a superstar, but he had to start somewhere. Reeves was bitten by the acting bug fairly early in life. Reeves' first foray into the profession he'd remain in for his adult life came when he was nine. Reeves joined the production of "Damn Yankees," and he played Mercutio in a production of "Romeo and Juliet" when he was 15.
Reeves' first stepfather, director Paul Aaron, recognized something in the young man and encouraged him to pursue the arts. After Aaron and Patricia divorced, he remained a presence in Reeves' life, offering advice and encouraging him to jump at various opportunities. Years later, Aaron continued working with him, and he hired Reeves when he was 15.
Reeves worked for Aaron as a production assistant, giving him a taste of things to come. Reeves told Total Film that when he was 15, he went up to his mother and simply asked, "Do you mind if I become an actor?" Of course, it took some work, but before long, Reeves was landing minor roles in Canadian television.
At one point, he was on track to become a professional hockey player
Keanu Reeves knew when he was still a teenager that he wanted to become an actor, but he had other interests. Most notably, he developed a love of Canada's national sport — ice hockey. Reeves set his sights pretty high, as he didn't want to just play for his school or anything like that; he wanted to play goalie on the Canadian Olympic team, and he might have made it.
Reeves was a prospect for the Ontario Hockey League, so he put his skate in the door on his way to becoming a professional player. Unfortunately — or not, depending on how much you love his movies, Reeves was sidelined by an injury and couldn't pursue his passion to play for Canada at the Olympics, returning his focus to becoming an actor.
Reeves never abandoned his love of the game. He laces up his skates and plays in celebrity games or other events when he's able to do so. Interestingly, he managed become a professional hockey player ... for a day. The Windsor Spitfires signed Reeves to the team via a one-day contract in August 2024.
He made the transition to television with a minor role in Hangin' In
Reeves' goal of becoming a professional actor came to fruition when he was 15. He took part in a number of high school productions, including "The Crucible," which he credits as pointing him in that direction. Before he found professional acting work, Reeves continued developing his skills in the theater, appearing in various Canadian productions.
The first professional acting gig that came Reeves' way wasn't really a standard acting job. He worked as a correspondent for a youth TV show called "Going Great," which aired on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and Nickelodeon. His first true professional acting role came via a small part he landed on the Canadian television series "Hangin' In."
Reeves described "Hangin' In" (via Woah is (Not) Me) as a "Godsend for young actors in Toronto ... They give lots of roles out to young kids." In his premiere professional work, Reeves played a street kid who said, 'Hey, where do you keep the towels? Pete said we could use the shower.'" After his time on the program, Reeves returned to the theater and landed a national spot in a Coca-Cola commercial, where he won a big race and finished it off with a cool beverage.
His first movie role was in a TV movie called Letting Go
While Keanu Reeves started out on television, at his core, he's a movie star. He landed his first role in a movie the year after his television debut. Still, like many actors just starting out, Reeves didn't land the lead in a major motion picture — he scored a minor role in a TV movie called "Letting Go" alongside John Ritter, Sharon Gless, and others.
Reeves is credited as "Stereo Teen #1," so while it wasn't the leading role a young actor might have been interested in, he'd only put his foot in the door. Reeves must have kept it there because he dove deep into acting in 1985 and barely slowed down throughout the decade or since. After "Letting Go," he landed a much higher-profile role, playing Heaver in "Youngblood."
In "Youngblood," Reeves plays a hockey goalie alongside the likes of Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, and Ed Lauter. That was certainly a role that played to Reeves' strengths, and it opened doors to greater opportunities. Before the decade was out, Reeves would go on to star in "Teenage Dream," "River's Edge," and "Dangerous Liaisons," so he kept himself busy.
Reeves plays bass for Dogstar and has since 1991
While it's clear that Keanu Reeves' career goals have almost always centered around acting, he's skilled in many other areas, including music. Reeves started a band called Dogstar with Robert Mailhouse in 1991. The two met in a grocery store, and Reeves noticed Mailhouse wearing a hockey shirt, which is how they sparked their friendship. This was well into Reeves' film career, so he brought some star power.
Dogstar played minor gigs before eventually touring and playing music festivals. Reeves played bass though Bret Domrose, who joined in 1994, provided lead vocals as a replacement for Gregg Miller, who started with Reeves and Mailhouse. Dogstar's popularity was boosted by Reeves' involvement, and he was with the band when it dropped its first two albums.
It's unsurprising Reeves couldn't remain active for long. He left the band in 2002 but returned to Dogstar in 2020 to help with the band's third album, "Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees," which dropped in 2023. Reeves is still an active member of Dogstar, though the band plays infrequently these days. Still, during one early performance in the '90s, Reeves and Dogstar were booed offstage.
Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure made Reeves a star
For much of the 1980s, Keanu Reeves built up his acting résumé, appearing in commercials, TV movies, and a few major motion pictures. His first big acting role was probably in "Dangerous Liaisons," but the following year, he landed one that officially put him on the map. Reeves scored the role of Ted "Theodore" Logan in 1989's "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure."
The film was the perfect vehicle for Reeves, and it made people notice him. "Bill & Ted" was financially successful, earning a sequel two years later. "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey" didn't perform as well as its predecessor, but it also made money. While it seemed the "Bill & Ted" franchise was finished with two entries, in 2020, a third film called "Bill & Ted Face the Music" was released.
That movie was also successful, so like any good franchise in Hollywood, another film was in the works as of early 2024. "Bill & Ted" isn't necessarily Reeves' greatest work, but it was his first film franchise, and its success transformed a young Canadian actor just getting his start in Hollywood into a star. The following decade would see Reeves appear in some of his highest-rated movies.
The 1990s were a good professional decade for Reeves
Many actors have strong periods in their filmography that help establish their careers, and Keanu Reeves has had more than one. His first came in the 1990s, which saw him appear in several high-profile movies and a few critically panned ones as well. Still, it's impossible to discount how important 1991's "Point Break" was for Reeves' career, as it made him an action star.
"Point Break" was Reeves' first starring role in an action movie, and it helped prove he could carry the genre. Over the next few years, he starred in "Bram Stoker's Dracula," "My Own Private Idaho," and the second "Bill & Ted" movie before killing it in "Speed." Reeves would go on to star in "A Walk in the Clouds" and "The Devil's Advocate."
Unfortunately, not every '90s movie Reeves starred in was a huge hit. He had a slump with movies like "Chain Reaction," "Feeling Minnesota," and "The Last Time I committed Suicide." While Reeves' performances in these films weren't necessarily bad, the movies failed to woo audiences and critics. Fortunately, before the decade was out, Reeves managed to kickstart his second franchise, which was a true slump-buster.
Reeves' personal life in the '90s wasn't as great as his career
The 1990s was a stellar year professionally for Keanu Reeves as he transitioned into an action superstar. Sadly, his personal life was full of tragedy. Reeves starred in 1989's "Parenthood," where he regularly made out with Martha Plimpton, River Phoenix's girlfriend. Despite the two sucking face, they did it for professional reasons, and Phoenix didn't mind.
Reeves and Phoenix became friends, and by all accounts, they had a strong friendship that continued for years. They found work together in 1990's "I Love You to Death" and "My Own Private Idaho" the following year. Working together only strengthened their friendship. Sadly, Phoenix died at the age of 23 from a drug overdose, devastating Reeves.
In 1998, Reeves began dating Jennifer Syme, and the following year, Syme gave birth to their stillborn daughter Ava. Not two years later, on April 2, 2001, Syme died in a car accident, and Reeves served as a pallbearer at her funeral. She was laid to rest beside their daughter and the ordeal prompted Reeves to take some time off from acting.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
The Matrix trilogy rekindled public interest in Reeves
The 1990s was a stellar decade for Keanu Reeves, but his biggest film didn't come out until 1999. "The Matrix" was arguably Reeves' biggest movie up to that point, and it rekindled interest in his career. Before "The Matrix" hit theaters, Reeves had a small slump, but playing Neo completely erased it from existence. With "The Matrix," Reeves landed his second successful film franchise, and it was a big one.
"The Matrix" spawned several sequels, including "The Animatrix," three live-action films, video games, and more. Reeves was at the center of all of it, and his career could have trailed off without it. Reeves described the movie as having changed his life, impacting him personally and creatively. It's fair to say Reeves was never the same after "The Matrix," as he went from an actor with some impressive movies under his belt to a massive sci-fi and action superstar overnight.
It's fair to say that the "Matrix" sequels weren't as beloved as the first, but that was hardly Reeves' fault. He turned in an epic performance every time he put on Neo's shades, and his success from the franchise helped boost his Hollywood status considerably. Before "The Matrix," Reeves had plenty of fans, but after — it's almost unquantifiable how massive the franchise was and how much it boosted his career.
He worked on a couple of books with Alexandra Grant, and they began a relationship
Despite being an actor, musician, philanthropist, and the man known as Hollywood's nice guy, Keanu Reeves continues to branch out into other areas. He's a published author, having written several books over the years. His first, "Ode to Happiness," was published in 2011, with Alexandra Grant providing illustrations and the overall book design. Reeves published via his own company, X Artists' Books.
The two collaborated once more on "Shadows: A Collaborative Project by Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves." The collaboration must have gone well because in 2019, Reeves and Grant told the world about their romantic relationship, and Grant has been seen at several red-carpet events with Reeves in the years since. Reeves has been quiet about his relationships for years, so telling the world was a big deal.
Reeves didn't end his writing career with those two books, though he jumped to comics in 2021. Reeves co-wrote "BRZRKR," a comic series published by BOOM! Studios. There have been three volumes of 12 total issues, which have been incredibly popular. In 2024, Reeves co-wrote a speculative fiction novel published by Del Rey called "The Book of Elsewhere." It's unclear if Reeves will continue publishing books or comics, but given his success in this area, it seems likely he'll continue writing.
John Wick pushed Reeves to new heights of superstardom
After finishing up the third "Matrix" film, Keanu Reeves' career hit another slump. That's not to say he wasn't working; he was as busy as ever. Still, many of the films he starred in throughout the aughts paled in comparison to "The Matrix" trilogy's success and popularity. That all changed in 2014 when Reeves starred in a little action movie you may have heard of called "John Wick."
"John Wick" was a massive success, once more propelling Reeves' popularity to new heights. The film did gangbusters, so it didn't take long for another to follow. By the time Reeves finished in 2023, he had starred in four "John Wick" movies, all of which made boatloads of money. Reeves will reprise his role, playing Wick once more, in "Ballerina," a spinoff starring Ana de Armas in the lead role. The "John Wick" franchise has proven to be Reeves' most successful of his three film trilogies.
While some didn't like all the "Bill & Ted" movies or the films in the "Matrix" franchise, few could find fault in the "John Wick" movies. The films came into being when Reeves got involved, and he tapped two stunt performers, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, to help him. They not only helped to make "John Wick" into an action-packed vehicle for Reeves, but they also helped revitalize his career, once more making him into one of the biggest action superstars on the planet.
At 60, Keanu Reeves has yet to slow down
Keanu Reeves turned 60 on September 2, 2024, not that he looks it. Reeves' perpetually youthful appearance doesn't look like it's going anywhere anytime soon, and neither is Reeves. At 60, he still performs with Dogstar, he still writes books, he still stars in movies, and he hasn't forgotten about television. Reeves transitioned from the small screen to the silver screen decades ago, but he returned to play Tex in "Swedish Dicks," from 2016 to 2018.
In 2024, he appeared in the second season of "Ancient Apocalypse" and is set to appear in an episode of "Secret Level." Reeves has also returned to the theater, where he started his career in the early 1980s. Reeves will reunite with his "Bill & Ted" co-star, Alex Winter, in a production of "Waiting for Godot" in 2025. That play will mark Reeves' first Broadway production, which is an incredible achievement. On top of those projects, Reeves continues to work in front of the camera and behind the microphone.
Reeves voices Shadow the Hedgehog in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," and in addition to starring in "Ballerina" in 2024, he'll also headline "Good Fortune," directed by Aziz Ansari in his directorial debut. Despite being one of the biggest movie stars in the world, Reeves celebrated his 60th birthday in much the same way as most folks. He went to an Italian restaurant for a nice meal, though unlike everyone else, he happily posed for pictures with the entire restaurant staff, which isn't unusual for the celeb.