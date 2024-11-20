Don Jr. Accidentally Confirms Kimberly Guilfoyle Isn't The Only Woman On His Mind

Open mouth, insert foot. In case you had any doubts, Donald Trump Jr. has once again proven that he is a chip off the old block, with a wandering eye to boot. "Biological & objectively attractive women are allowed to win beauty pageants again. WE ARE SO BACK!!!" the purportedly still engaged businessman tweeted on November 18 in celebration of Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjær Theilvig's victory at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant. Think blond, tan, big ... er, personality.

The tweet was no doubt a thinly veiled swipe at the Miss Universe organization's 2012 decision to lift the ban on transgender contestants being allowed to compete — mind you, a decision that took place while Don Jr.'s famous father, Donald J. Trump, was still the owner of said organization. Alas, that's neither here nor there. Perhaps the one who should be most offended by his social media post is his long-time fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as the only thing the tweet really did was confirm that she's not the only woman on his mind. On top of that, many past winners have been dark-eyed and brunette like Guilfoyle. However, the victor Don Jr. was excited about celebrating had light eyes and blond hair — traits possessed by one of his rumored exes.