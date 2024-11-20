Kim Kardashian's Tesla Robot 'Boyfriend' Is Turning Heads
Kim Kardashian apparently has a new boy toy. But some folks might get mad if you call him a toy. He could cost as much as $30,000, after all. On November 18, 2024, Kardashian posted a video to X, formerly Twitter, where she talks to a Tesla Gen 2 humanoid robot, also known as Optimus, and is clearly astonished by what this advanced piece of technology can do. She can be heard saying as she makes hand-hearts with the robot, "Can you do this? 'I love you?' You know how to do that? Okay!"
People reported that Kardashian also posted a video on her Instagram Story in which she played a game of rock, paper, scissors against the robot, coming out the victor. The robot was quite the charmer, as she filmed it blowing her a kiss.
meet my new friend 🦾🤖 @Tesla pic.twitter.com/C34OvPA2dY
— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 18, 2024
Kardashian captioned her X video, "Meet my new friend," and tagged Tesla, meaning that the post is probably at least somewhat a bit of promotion for the electric car maker, which is making its way into manufacturing robots, too.
More than just friends?
Kim Kardashian's interaction with Tesla's robots didn't end there, though, and her follow-up posts seemed to go beyond just friendship. On the evening of November 19, she posted a set of, quite frankly, steamy photos alongside a gold version of Optimus and a Tesla Cybercab, another product that has yet to hit the market. One photo is a close-up of Kardashian and the robot holding hands.
Kardashian, who has a history of making eyebrow-raising career moves, opted for some very sultry duds for the photo shoot: a black puffy jacket with no shirt, SKIMS underwear, nude Balenciaga leggings, black lace stockings, and a pair of black shoes from the designer. Tesla's official account replied to the set, stating, "Optimus asked if you're still on for dinner this Friday." Other reactions ranged from jokes — one Instagrammer quipped simply, "I hate this for mankind" — to political comments, given Tesla head Elon Musk's ties to President-Elect Donald Trump. One wrote, for example, "Elon gave u the hookup I see.... Wonder who u voted for?"
The whole exercise seemed to be a winking joke about Kardashian's dating life. She divorced her husband Kanye West in 2021, dated comedian Pete Davidson for a few months in 2021 and 2022, and most recently was linked to Baltimore Ravens star Odell Beckham Jr. That relationship reportedly ended in April 2024.
What the Optimus is all about
The Optimus will go into production sometime in 2026. As we mentioned before, one of these will set you back somewhere between $20,000 and $30,000. Not quite something most of us will be able to afford in this current economic climate, but hey — that's a discussion for a different time. What exactly is it capable of? As Tesla CEO Musk said at Tesla's "We Robot" event (via NDTV), "It will basically do anything you want. It can be a teacher. It can babysit your kids, walk your dog, mow your lawn, get the groceries, just be your friend, and serve drinks. Whatever you can think of, it will do and it's going to be awesome."
Since it has yet to be officially released, we'll have to wait and see how effective it will actually be when asked to perform such tasks. But it looks pretty promising at this point! For instance, as seen in the official Tesla launch video, its sensors are advanced enough to allow the robot to handle something as fragile as an egg.
Does that mean most of us would trust it to hold a baby and gently rock it to sleep? Probably not. It's likely most people would probably prefer to just see how it does making an omelet first. After that, though, who knows how entwined the Optimus robot will become in everyday life? Maybe selfie queen Kim Kardashian has found herself a new photographer.