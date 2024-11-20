Kim Kardashian's Tesla Robot 'Boyfriend' Is Turning Heads

The Optimus will go into production sometime in 2026. As we mentioned before, one of these will set you back somewhere between $20,000 and $30,000. Not quite something most of us will be able to afford in this current economic climate, but hey — that's a discussion for a different time. What exactly is it capable of? As Tesla CEO Musk said at Tesla's "We Robot" event (via NDTV), "It will basically do anything you want. It can be a teacher. It can babysit your kids, walk your dog, mow your lawn, get the groceries, just be your friend, and serve drinks. Whatever you can think of, it will do and it's going to be awesome."

Since it has yet to be officially released, we'll have to wait and see how effective it will actually be when asked to perform such tasks. But it looks pretty promising at this point! For instance, as seen in the official Tesla launch video, its sensors are advanced enough to allow the robot to handle something as fragile as an egg.

Does that mean most of us would trust it to hold a baby and gently rock it to sleep? Probably not. It's likely most people would probably prefer to just see how it does making an omelet first. After that, though, who knows how entwined the Optimus robot will become in everyday life? Maybe selfie queen Kim Kardashian has found herself a new photographer.