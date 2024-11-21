Kat Dennings Looks So Different Without Her Signature Long Hair

Kat Dennings' long, curly locks have become her signature look. Not only is she known for having great hair on television, but the actor often shows off her curls on Instagram. Even though Dennings underwent a transformation years ago — her hair was a light strawberry red as a youngster, as seen in throwback pics — her full-bodied mane has been dark brown her entire career. The hair is so embedded in Dennings' identity that she even twinned with husband Andrew W.K. for Halloween, as the pair both wore all-black costumes with flowing black hair. Fans may associate Dennings with long hair, but she has made a few attempts at cutting it.

In June 2014, the "Dollface" actor debuted a new look on Instagram. Dennings posted a mirror selfie that showcased her bangs. Her hair was also very curly and not very long, as it only went slightly past her shoulders. The following year, Dennings looked punk-chic. She once again had bangs, but this time her hair was straightened. She rocked a sleeveless jean jacket while showcasing that look on Instagram in May 2015. "Eddie Vedder realness," Dennings wrote in the caption, as a nod to how Pearl Jam's frontman looked in the '90s.

The mid-2010s were not the only time the "Thor: Love and Thunder" actor experimented with bangs. To ring in the 2022 new year, Dennings uploaded a video to Instagram in which she cut her own bangs. Later in 2022, Dennings was nostalgic for the hairstyle. "[I]t's that time of year when I look back at my bangs fondly," she wrote in a September 2022 post. But to really experiment with Dennings' hair, we decided to see how she would look with a lot more than just her bangs trimmed and gave her a bob.