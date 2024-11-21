George Strait Was Insufferable At The 2024 CMA Awards (& Everyone Noticed)

Skipping the red carpet entirely — and after seeing Billy Bob Thornton's outfit, we don't blame him — George Strait and his wife Norma Strait, were caught in the front row of the CMAs posing with Post Malone. Although Strait had to power through the ceremony while appearing unenthused, he was ultimately there to be celebrated. To honor his historic career, Strait was set to receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

With a career spanning multiple decades and 60 number-one singles, Strait also boasts over 30 platinum or multi-platinum-selling albums. Not to mention that, according to the CMA website, Strait is the only country act to have a Top 10 hit every year for over 30 years. The Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award will go nicely on his mantle with Strait's other 17 CMA wins, including multiple CMA Entertainer of the Year awards.