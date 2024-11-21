George Strait Was Insufferable At The 2024 CMA Awards (& Everyone Noticed)
As the 2024 Country Music Awards kicked off in Nashville, Tennessee on November 20, there was one stern and stoic face that stood out amongst the crowd. Titan of country music — and Miranda Lambert's competition for most Country Music Association Award nominations — George Strait caught the attention of the internet for his thoroughly unamused look. Sitting in the audience, wearing a very appropriate black cowboy hat, the "Check Yes or No" singer appeared to be wanting to check "no" on the evening's festivities — and fans noticed.
When you're not quite sure about this current era of "Country Music" #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/mvFAyXqNd0
— Lawrence & The Machine (@JoinesLW) November 21, 2024
Other social media users noted that the patriarch of outlaw country was seeming to mull over the current state of the country genre. Another X, formerly Twitter, user said, "The look you have when you're sick of pop country." Not to be outdone, another country-loving X user hit the nail on the head with, "Me waiting for the country music to show up at the #CMAawards." While his visible discomfort might have some fans wondering what Strait was doing sitting in the front row, real ones will know he was there to collect a prestigious prize.
George Strait was front and center to receive a major award
Skipping the red carpet entirely — and after seeing Billy Bob Thornton's outfit, we don't blame him — George Strait and his wife Norma Strait, were caught in the front row of the CMAs posing with Post Malone. Although Strait had to power through the ceremony while appearing unenthused, he was ultimately there to be celebrated. To honor his historic career, Strait was set to receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.
With a career spanning multiple decades and 60 number-one singles, Strait also boasts over 30 platinum or multi-platinum-selling albums. Not to mention that, according to the CMA website, Strait is the only country act to have a Top 10 hit every year for over 30 years. The Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award will go nicely on his mantle with Strait's other 17 CMA wins, including multiple CMA Entertainer of the Year awards.