How Hallmark's Lacey Chabert Felt About The Shady Chatter About Her Age

Lacey Chabert has finally addressed the shady chatter surrounding her age. She and Holly Robinson Peete were namedropped in an age discrimination lawsuit against Hallmark, which was initiated by Penny Perry, a former casting director for the network. To support her personal claims of age discrimination, Perry claimed that Lisa Hamilton Daly, who oversees programming for the network, wasn't a fan of highlighting the aforementioned actors any further because of their ages. Chabert is 42, while Peete is 60. "Our leading ladies are aging out. We need to find new talent to take their place," Daly allegedly told Perry, per The Independent. "Lacey's getting older and we have to find someone like her to replace her as she gets older." Perry also claimed that Daly felt Peete couldn't "play leading roles anymore" not only because of her age but also her salary demands.

Hallmark then assured fans that Chabert and Peete both "have a home at Hallmark," but social media immediately rallied around the stars — especially Chabert, whose Hallmark catalog dates back to the 2010s. "Lacey Chabert is gorgeous, looking good, and you're damned lucky to have her, if she'll still have you," commented one fan on Reddit, alongside a much lengthier takedown of the network. "Lacey is too iconic [to] be replaced. She's the real star of Hallmark. I love her movies," wrote a second fan." Meanwhile, another pointed out the egregiousness of Chabert being mentioned in a conversation about age. "Since when is 42 old? Of course it's getting older but it's not ancient ffs ..." commented another fan.

Now Chabert has chimed into the conversation as well.