Hallmark Stars Who Are Actually Christmas-Obsessed In Real Life

While we all know that actors are often nothing like the characters they portray, Christmas lovers and Hallmark superfans may be glad to know that that isn't always the case. In fact, a number of Hallmark actors have actually made a point of sharing that Christmas truly is their favorite time of the year (and not just because of the paychecks the season brings them).

We'll start with the undisputed queen of Christmas movies, Lacey Chabert. Over the years, Chabert has given countless interviews about her love for the season and how glad she is to be part of people's Christmas memories. However, her 2022 interview on "The Rachael Ray Show" probably sums it up best: "Growing up, my family had these traditions where we'd watch those same movies that time of year, and it just reminds you of your childhood." As such, she continued, "Now, when someone stops and says, 'Oh my goodness, one of your Hallmark movies has become part of our family tradition,' it means the world to me." We're not surprised, then, that in a 2021 appearance on "Good Morning America," she shared that being in the Hallmark holiday lineup is just as exciting to her as Christmastime itself.

Speaking of Chabert's own Christmas celebrations, the longtime Hallmark star told "Good Morning America" that she doesn't waste any time getting her decor up. In fact, she laughed that the tree and baubles went up the very same day her Halloween props came down — and all of the above took place with Christmas music in the background. As for the day itself, she told Better Homes & Gardens that she and her husband, David Nehdar, loved staying in Christmas PJs (matching, duh, with a mini version for their daughter) and had all-day Christmas movie marathons.