Sad Details About Hallmark Star Jonathan Bennett

Like many of the "Mean Girls" cast members who found fame in the beloved comedy, Jonathan Bennett was a relatively unknown actor before its 2004 release. Then, he told Lindsay Lohan what day it was and seemed well on his way to becoming one of Hollywood's most in-demand heartthrobs. Instead, he failed to replicate the success of the film that gave him his big break. Acting can be a cutthroat business, and Bennett had certain fears holding him back.

In a 2020 appearance on "The Men of the Hour Podcast," Bennett explained why he views his chosen profession as one of the toughest there is. "It has more rejection; there's more mental anguish than anyone can ever possibly imagine," he said. When it was reported that he was working as a spin instructor in 2013, some fans might have feared that his acting career was over for good. However, Bennett revealed that he had started teaching charity classes after becoming passionate about spinning for a sad reason. "When my parents passed away, I got really into group fitness and spinning to, like, mentally keep me sane," he shared.

Bennett would go on to become a popular Food Network host and join the Hallmark movie family, where he starred in the network's first film centered on an LGBTQ+ couple. Growing up, the gay actor never could have imagined a movie like "The Holiday Sitter" getting made because both Hollywood and some of the people around him treated him as an outcast.