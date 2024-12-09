Where Does Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples Live Now?

Marla Maples left a tiny town in Georgia to achieve fame — and notoriety — across the globe. But after making a name for herself in America's biggest hubs, Donald Trump's second ex-wife chose to return to her roots — or close to them. In early 2021, Maples packed her belongings and moved to Florida. The move suited Maples just fine, as her new lifestyle took her back to her true essence. "I come from a family of farmers and preachers, which is not so different from who I am at my core today," she told Stuart Magazine in October.

Since the move, Maples has shared snippets of what life by the beach has been like. "Welcomed to Florida with friendships and rainbows," she captioned a March 2021 Instagram post. But Maples took things slowly to begin with. In April 2021, she showed she was still spending time in New York because she wanted to take it one day at a time. "I may have moved but I haven't left yet... I made a choice to pause, not rush, appreciate the beauty of New York friendships," she told her Instagram fans.

She took her time indeed. Maples didn't fully finish moving in until a year after she became a Florida resident. "FINALLY, the unpacking is done at my place in Florida. Woe.... the completion of my new home was not easy," she admitted on Instagram in March 2022. Maples is making the best of the Sunshine State — and Tiffany Trump seems to be helping.