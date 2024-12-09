Where Does Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples Live Now?
Marla Maples left a tiny town in Georgia to achieve fame — and notoriety — across the globe. But after making a name for herself in America's biggest hubs, Donald Trump's second ex-wife chose to return to her roots — or close to them. In early 2021, Maples packed her belongings and moved to Florida. The move suited Maples just fine, as her new lifestyle took her back to her true essence. "I come from a family of farmers and preachers, which is not so different from who I am at my core today," she told Stuart Magazine in October.
Since the move, Maples has shared snippets of what life by the beach has been like. "Welcomed to Florida with friendships and rainbows," she captioned a March 2021 Instagram post. But Maples took things slowly to begin with. In April 2021, she showed she was still spending time in New York because she wanted to take it one day at a time. "I may have moved but I haven't left yet... I made a choice to pause, not rush, appreciate the beauty of New York friendships," she told her Instagram fans.
She took her time indeed. Maples didn't fully finish moving in until a year after she became a Florida resident. "FINALLY, the unpacking is done at my place in Florida. Woe.... the completion of my new home was not easy," she admitted on Instagram in March 2022. Maples is making the best of the Sunshine State — and Tiffany Trump seems to be helping.
Marla Maples seemingly moved to be closer to Tiffany Trump
Marla Maples' move to Florida came shortly after Tiffany Trump graduated from law school and started looking at properties in Miami in January 2021. It's unclear when Maples relocated, but she started posting photos in the Sunshine State in early February 2021. By that March, she already had her Florida driver's license. "Transitioning to a new life adventure with so much joy and gratitude," she captioned an Instagram post featuring her shiny new I.D.
In the caption, she didn't mention Tiffany as part of her motivation. Instead, she shared how a journey of self-discovery landed her in Florida. "I drove most the country, searching along the way, and then there was a moment I awoke at 5 AM knowing I must pray at sunrise for an answer," she wrote. "That same day I found my new home." But it wouldn't be the first time Maples moved across the country to be close to her daughter.
When Tiffany decided to join Donald Trump on the campaign trail in 2016, her mother found herself a cozy spot at 252 E. 57th St. — not far from Trump Tower. After all, Maples has long been moving for Tiffany's benefit. After Maples and Donald divorced in the late '90s, she relocated with her young daughter to California. "She moved us out of New York to get out of the spotlight and let me grow up and find my own identity," Tiffany told People in 2016.