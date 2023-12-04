What Tiffany Trump's Experience In Law School Was Really Like
When thinking of the Trump family's offspring, it's easy to forget Tiffany Trump. It often seems like her father, Donald Trump, has forgotten her, too, along with Tiffany's mom, Marla Maples. However, even though she's never going to be the apple of Donald's eye — nobody puts Ivanka in the corner — Tiffany has always tried her hardest to win his favor. She attended Donald's alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, as did Tiffany's older half-siblings, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. She then went on to study at Washington DC's Georgetown Law School. Surely that won the Donald's approval?
Per Insider, when Tiffany graduated from Georgetown in May 2020, her half-siblings remained characteristically schtum. However, Donald finally congratulated her four days after the fact with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, natch. "Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family," he wrote, with eerie foreshadowing of the events to come. "Proud of you Tiff!"
Given Donald's ever-growing legal problems, there's no doubt he needs as much judicial support as possible. Still, the former president is getting along just fine without Tiffany, for now. But you never know what the future may bring, especially given Trump's history with attorneys. So, if her dad does come knocking in need of a legal aide, did Tiffany Trump's experience in law school put her in good stead to answer his call?
A champion of human rights
If Tiffany Trump hoped to score brownie points from Donald Trump by attending law school, she may have failed. According to some Eric Trump shade, Tiffany's experience in law school was akin to Donald Trump Jr.'s hard-partying college days. Eric was defending the Trumps' lawsuit demanding Congressional subpoenas for their financial records be quashed when he alluded to Tiffany all-day boozing her way through school.
"By the way, it's not just my father. It's: 'Eric, I want to see all your bank records. I want to know how much Lara spent on baby formula for Luke,'" he told Fox News. "'I want to know how many beers Tiffany had on Friday afternoon in Georgetown.'" Well, pints aside, even if she doesn't represent her father now, Tiffany's field of expertise may come in handy further down the line. According to her bio on X, formerly known as Twitter, she's focused on criminal justice reform.
However, going by Tiffany's somewhat ironic University of Penn sociology thesis, Donald and his beliefs don't exactly fit her legal remit. Tiffany's former college adviser, Hocine Fetni, told The Daily Pennsylvanian that she wrote about inequity, inequality, and the mistreatment of minority groups within the U.S. judicial system. "[Tiffany] found that ... if you are a minority or are really economically disadvantaged, then you're really going to have less of a chance of really having your rights respected just as a human being and as a U.S. citizen," Fetni shared.
Making the list
Tiffany Trump has mentioned the possibility of her joining the family business in the future. In 2016, she sat down with Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump to discuss the Trump dynasty with George Stephanopoulos. He noted Tiffany was the only one of the four not working for her dad. He asked if she was interested in jumping aboard the Trump Organization train one day. "Of course, I'm interested," she replied. "I think — I'm applying to law school though, so I like to bring — a different kind [of] skill set to the company."
Meanwhile, Tiffany's legal chops may be helping to finally ingratiate herself to her father. Donald Trump gave her a rare namecheck while addressing Florida MAGA supporters at Mar-a-Lago following his arraignment on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
Trump made a grand entrance to the strains of Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA." He pressed the flesh as the adoring crowd parted on his way to the podium. "The only crime I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it," Trump claimed. He thanked his family for being by his side throughout the valiant crusade. "I have a son here [Don Jr.] who has done a great job, another son here [Eric] who has done a great job," Trump said. "Tiffany and Ivanka and Barron will be great someday," he continued. Kind of shady. Although not so bad for Barron, who was lauded for being tall.