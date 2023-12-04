What Tiffany Trump's Experience In Law School Was Really Like

When thinking of the Trump family's offspring, it's easy to forget Tiffany Trump. It often seems like her father, Donald Trump, has forgotten her, too, along with Tiffany's mom, Marla Maples. However, even though she's never going to be the apple of Donald's eye — nobody puts Ivanka in the corner — Tiffany has always tried her hardest to win his favor. She attended Donald's alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, as did Tiffany's older half-siblings, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. She then went on to study at Washington DC's Georgetown Law School. Surely that won the Donald's approval?

Per Insider, when Tiffany graduated from Georgetown in May 2020, her half-siblings remained characteristically schtum. However, Donald finally congratulated her four days after the fact with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, natch. "Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family," he wrote, with eerie foreshadowing of the events to come. "Proud of you Tiff!"

Given Donald's ever-growing legal problems, there's no doubt he needs as much judicial support as possible. Still, the former president is getting along just fine without Tiffany, for now. But you never know what the future may bring, especially given Trump's history with attorneys. So, if her dad does come knocking in need of a legal aide, did Tiffany Trump's experience in law school put her in good stead to answer his call?