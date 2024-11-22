Medical Expert Debunks Viral Rumors About Jay Leno's Black Eye For Us

On November 15, 2024, comedian Jay Leno apparently took quite the tumble. Appearing at the Palace Theater in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, for his standup set, Leno could be seen covered in bruises, sporting a busted wrist and a swollen black eye. In an interview with TMZ, Leno admitted taking a bad shortcut from his hotel, saying, "The hill doesn't look that steep — about 60, 70 feet. Let me see if I can get down there... and then I fell down, boom, boom, boom." Leno still performed that night, not seeking proper medical attention until he returned home to Los Angeles. However, between his big personality and Leno's string of other serious injuries, many wondered if there was more to the story.

It wasn't long before social media started throwing around some conspiracy theories. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, summed it up by saying, "So Jay Leno got set on fire a few years ago, is staying at a Hampton Inn while being worth millions of dollars, with an eye patch, bruised up face, a broken wrist and a missing fingernail. And he wants us to believe he. . . Fell down a hill???" Before letting the hot takes fully get out of hand, we wanted to find out if there was any truth to the rumors that maybe something else happened to Leno to give him such a bruising.

We spoke to Jason Singh, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Physician at One Oak Medical, to get to the bottom of what's really going on with Jay Leno's injuries.