Medical Expert Debunks Viral Rumors About Jay Leno's Black Eye For Us
On November 15, 2024, comedian Jay Leno apparently took quite the tumble. Appearing at the Palace Theater in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, for his standup set, Leno could be seen covered in bruises, sporting a busted wrist and a swollen black eye. In an interview with TMZ, Leno admitted taking a bad shortcut from his hotel, saying, "The hill doesn't look that steep — about 60, 70 feet. Let me see if I can get down there... and then I fell down, boom, boom, boom." Leno still performed that night, not seeking proper medical attention until he returned home to Los Angeles. However, between his big personality and Leno's string of other serious injuries, many wondered if there was more to the story.
It wasn't long before social media started throwing around some conspiracy theories. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, summed it up by saying, "So Jay Leno got set on fire a few years ago, is staying at a Hampton Inn while being worth millions of dollars, with an eye patch, bruised up face, a broken wrist and a missing fingernail. And he wants us to believe he. . . Fell down a hill???" Before letting the hot takes fully get out of hand, we wanted to find out if there was any truth to the rumors that maybe something else happened to Leno to give him such a bruising.
We spoke to Jason Singh, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Physician at One Oak Medical, to get to the bottom of what's really going on with Jay Leno's injuries.
What our expert has to say about Jay Leno's injuries
While giving an interview to Inside Edition, Jay Leno certainly looked pretty beat up. With bruising all along the left side of his face and his right arm in a cast, Leno claimed there's extensive damage to the left side of his body. Unfortunately, for anyone hungry for a conspiracy, our medical expert confirmed these injuries do, in fact, indicate Leno most likely fell down a steep incline.
According to Jason Singh, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Physician at One Oak Medical, "Jay Leno's account of falling down a hill is highly consistent with the pattern of injuries described. When someone falls down a hill, they typically impact the ground on one side of their body — in this case, the left side." Singh explained that this type of injury often affects mostly one side of the body, explaining why the bruising is so intense on Leno's left side. Singh also debunked any notion of Leno getting punched in the face, adding, "[A]n isolated punch to the face would typically produce more localized bruising and less extensive body involvement." All in all, Singh suggested Leno's injuries, both visually and as he described them, match up with a fall down a hill rather than "an isolated facial impact."
Leno is known for quickly getting back to work after an injury, so hopefully he can avoid any more bad luck. Although he himself told TMZ, "The great thing about this age is that you don't learn by your mistakes — you just keep doing the same stupid things."