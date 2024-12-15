Celeb Couples That Had The Biggest Red Flags In 2024
Celebrity couples seem to have it all, from the shining lights of red carpet premieres to their lavish million-dollar mansions and spectacular lifestyles. After all, what more could you want when money can buy everything you need? But Hollywood is a dog-eat-dog world, and sometimes what seem to be the strongest star pairs succumb to the cracks in their relationships.
While we've seen star-studded duos like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine, and Dax Shepard and Kristin Bell weather numerous scandals and stay together, the same can't be said for other matches. With nowhere to hide and tabloids following their every move, A-list couples don't have much room for pretending when it comes to the various red flags the public becomes privy to.
While no one truly knows what goes on behind the closed doors of someone's relationship, it doesn't mean that speculation doesn't arise about some serious warning signs between partners. Who's destined to ride off into the sunset, and who may be headed for splits-ville? The year 2024 was a big year of shakeups in Hollywood, and we're breaking down the celeb couples with the biggest red flags.
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. battle infidelity rumors
Kimberly Guilfoyle is no stranger to the rumor mill that surrounds her partnership with Donald Trump Jr. After all, nothing says controversy quite like the Trump family name. But recently, their relationship has battled a firestorm of speculation involving alleged infidelity on her longtime fiancé's part.
The Daily Mail posted photos of President Donald Trump's eldest son enjoying lunch with Palm Beach socialite and heiress Bettina Anderson — who one source claimed was kissing Don Jr. — and word on the street is that Guilfoyle may be allowing the affair to continue. "Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina -– or didn't want to know. Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably," an insider claimed to the publication. "She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you," another source offered.
Guilfoyle was incredibly active in the campaign trail for Donald, which may be the reason why the couple remains united amid the accusations. A scandal could cause a huge blunder for the MAGA-train, which is why some claim Guilfoyle is sticking by her man, who confirmed their engagement in 2022. Still, some sources allege that the vibes were a bit off for the couple in group settings. "Sure, she was given a platform but the vibrations in the former president's box were not good ones between her and Don. She seemed [the] odd woman out," an insider shared.
Justin Timberlake's DUI allegedly caused cracks in his marriage with Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake may be crying himself a river if speculation that his marriage to Jessica Biel being on the rocks is true. The couple faced new challenges in 2024 following the singer's DUI arrest that June in Sag Harbor, New York. Police stopped the "Sexy Back" artist after he failed to maintain his lane and ran through a stop sign. He maintained that he only had one drink, but he failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a breathalyzer. Eventually, the Grammy-award-winning artist pleaded guilty to drunk impaired and was sentenced to community service and a $500 fine.
The incident allegedly took a toll on the couple's marriage, who tied the knot in 2012. An insider close to the pair told People that Timberlake had "done everything he can" to rectify his mistakes regarding the impact of the arrest on his marriage. While Biel was reportedly "not happy" about her husband's new record, the two are moving forward and leaving the past in the past for the sake of their two children. "They are both committed to staying married," says the source. "Jess thinks he's a wonderful dad. They're a great team."
Tish Cyrus married her daughter's alleged past fling, Dominic Purcell
Some sources allege that Tish Cyrus may have been involved in a love triangle with her daughter and her now-husband, Dominic Purcell. The drama ignited in March 2024, months after Tish married the "Prison Break" star the year prior. A source claimed to People that Noah was previously involved with Purcell before he pursued her mother. "Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends-with-benefits way, off and on," the insider claimed. "They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up." According to the source, Tish was aware that her daughter had a fling with Purcell before she started dating him.
The drama escalated that April when Noah lashed out on social media after a viewer commented on a series of now-deleted Instagram photos (via ET) that included her fiancé, Pinkus. "dear lord, when I get in heaven please let me bring my man," the singer wrote alongside the snaps, with user @realgrandma1341 commenting, "Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?" The "Young & Sad" artist quipped back at the viewer, responding, "Hey real grandma, I'm so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest c***. Just for a lil bit. Great thanks."
While speculation suggested that the mother and daughter were on the outs amid the love triangle claims, Tish and Noah seem to be on good terms. The pair were seen together in Los Angeles visiting the Encino Financial Center a few months after the rumors emerged.
Dorit Kemsley detailed her and PK's 'toxic' marriage
One couple that may be headed for divorce is "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Dorit and Paul "PK" Kemsley. The reality stars announced their decision to separate after nine years of marriage in a joint statement on their Instagram Stories (via The Hollywood Reporter), stating, "To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and re-evaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children."
While Dorit expressed on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that a divorce is not "even a topic of conversation" for the spouses, the mother of two has more than a few grievances with her husband. She opened up about their relationship problems on the premiere of Season 14 of "RHOBH," noting her husband's drinking problems as a catalyst for the split. Confiding in Kathy Hilton, the fashion enthusiast called PK a "full-blown alcoholic," while he told Mauricio Umansky in a separate conversation that Dorit "isn't the most able to listen."
The Housewife also acknowledged that no one straw broke the camel's back. "There was no catastrophic event, no one cheated on anyone. A week ago, there was a moment and it was over nothing," she explained to castmate Erika Jayne. "One thing led to another and we sat down like two very mature adults who love and care about one another and mutually decided that taking some space and separating is the best thing for us." As for who pushed for the separation, Dorit claims it was PK, who refused to "work it out."
Jessica Simpson was seen without her wedding ring
Jessica Simpson was caught without her wedding ring in 2024 — and the streets are talking. The fashion designer and her husband, former football player Eric Johnson, have caused a stir on the internet following reports that their marriage might not be smooth sailing. The couple, who wed in 2014, raised red flags when Simpson didn't share any tribute to Johnson for their 10th wedding anniversary during the summer.
Viewers also speculated that something might be amiss when the "Dukes of Hazzard" star posted an Instagram photo alluding to overcoming some hard times. "Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic," she captioned the picture. "This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve." While there's no telling what exactly Simpson is referring to, fans have put two and two together after the star was seen several times without a rock on her left hand.
"Eric has been doing his own thing for longer than anyone seems to know — well over a year now," a source close to the star shared with the National Enquirer (via Radar)."He's been very vocal about how difficult it is to live with someone so obsessed with surgery and so detached from reality most of the time." Another insider claimed the couple is at odds with the spotlight, with Johnson wanting to be low-key and Simpson wanting a reality show focused on their lives together. "Jess has been bored and craving a return to the spotlight for a while," a source told Radar.
Oliver Hudson revealed he cheated on his wife Erinn Bartlett before their wedding
A major red flag was revealed in Oliver Hudson and Erinn Bartlett's marriage when the actor dropped the news that he had been unfaithful to her before they tied the knot. The "Walk of Shame" actor spilled the tea on an episode of his "Sibling Rivalry" podcast in 2024 saying that something changed within him when he got engaged to his now-wife back in 2006. "When I got engaged, something happened psychologically and I spiraled," he recalled. "I was unfaithful, and I was cheating. It was crazy."
Hudson decided to come clean to Bartlett before they walked down the aisle. "I told her everything because I couldn't live with myself and get married," he expressed. The "Rules of Engagement" star leaned on his mother in the aftermath, using her advice to better himself and learn how to work through the infidelity alongside Bartlett. They also entered therapy together, ultimately weathering the storm and welcoming three children together.
Lana Del Rey and her alligator wrangling husband's quick marriage caused alarm
Lana Del Rey marrying an alligator tour boat operator wasn't exactly on many bingo cards for 2024. The "Blue Jeans" singer shocked the world when she wed Jeremy Dufrene that September, in the pinnacle of a whirlwind romance that reportedly lasted five months before the pair wed in a Louisiana bayou swamp. While many viewers were surprised at the news, no one was more shook than Dufrene's ex-fiancée, who stood by his side for over a decade with no proposal in sight.
"I am in shock because we were engaged for 12 years, and he got married after one month," Dufrene's ex Kelli Welsh told the Daily Mail. Welsh said Del Rey was the key to getting Dufrene "out of his comfort zone," sharing, "He was used to bayou life and being out on the swamp. He is deserving of this blessing."
The singer first met Dufrene back in 2019 when she took one of his boat tours while visiting Louisiana, but it wouldn't be until the summer of 2024 that they would step out together for the first time. Fans are still trying to wrap their head around how the multi-millionaire matched up with Dufrene, who lives a far simpler life in the swamp and has three children from a previous marriage. Whatever floats her boat, right?
Jordyn Blum stayed with Dave Grohl after he fathered a child with another woman
Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl dropped a huge bombshell when he announced he was fathering a child with someone who wasn't his wife. Grohl, who married Jordyn Blum in 2003, spilled the news in September 2024, writing on Instagram, "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage." The musician, who shares three daughters with Blum, continued: "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."
The shocking announcement rocked the industry, and Grohl and Blum's marriage seems to be on shaky ground in the aftermath. An insider told People that the spouses have both been seen without their wedding rings, leading to speculation that they might be considering divorce. Blum has reportedly been keeping her head down, focusing on her children, and leaning on her inner circle for support during trying times. "Their marriage is still not in great shape," an insider told the publication. "She's not happy with Dave."
Kanye West has been talking about divorcing his wife Bianca Censori
Big red flags seem to be looming in Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage. According to TMZ, sources claim the rapper told his close friends around September 2024 that he and Censori had already split, but neither he nor his wife have confirmed the news publicly. The couple tied the knot secretly in 2022, two years after Censori started working for West's Yeezy brand as an architectural designer.
Insiders speculated that the Yeezy architecture head traveled to Australia to see her family amid the alleged breakup. As for West, sources close to the star claimed he wants to move his life to Japan and officially file for divorce from his partner. The "All Falls Down" artist has been seen out and about in Tokyo without Censori many times, leading fans to believe that these two may be headed to the courthouse.
Jada Pinkett and Will Smith can't seem to find their footing
Jada Pinkett and Will Smith have had a complicated relationship for years, with the couple revealing in 2023 that they have actually been separated since 2016. While they may be living their lives apart but continuing to support each other publicly, there are undoubtedly some serious red flags about how their pairing works.
According to Radar, Jada isn't too keen on the "I Am Legend" star's bromance with fellow actor Johnny Depp, who he was spotted hanging out with on a yacht in Italy in September 2024. "She feels he's run off living a single life and rubbing it in her face while she's been supporting him," the insider told the publication. However, some see that as a bit hypocritical, especially since Will stood by his wife when she revealed she had an "entanglement" with singer August Alsina during the time she and the actor were separated.
Jada reportedly wants Will to focus on repairing their marriage, which Depp isn't making easier. "[Depp] has been taking Will on boys' nights out, getting him involved with his band and promising to fix him up with great summer parties and a whole slew set of friends," the insider expressed. Some sources claim that their bond is nothing more than a façade to keep up appearances, however, and will eventually implode.
Bradley Cooper showed up to a TSwift party sans Gigi Hadid
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have raised suspicion that their relationship may not be smooth sailing. The Victoria's Secret supermodel was reportedly nowhere to be found when Cooper showed up to a party at Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion in August 2024 alongside his 7-year-old daughter, Lea. Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were on the guest list, as was Travis Kelce, which made some fans wonder where in the world the blonde beauty — who has long been a member of Swift's squad — was.
Cooper also skipped out on seeing Hadid open the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the same event his ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk (with whom he shares Lea), was walking in as well. But the mother of one assured viewers Cooper was tuned in to watch the show while it streamed on Amazon Prime Video, telling Entertainment Tonight the night of the show, "He's watching from home tonight. He is on dad duty but so supportive. And I have friends coming, so many friends."