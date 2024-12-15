Celeb Couples That Had The Biggest Red Flags In 2024

Celebrity couples seem to have it all, from the shining lights of red carpet premieres to their lavish million-dollar mansions and spectacular lifestyles. After all, what more could you want when money can buy everything you need? But Hollywood is a dog-eat-dog world, and sometimes what seem to be the strongest star pairs succumb to the cracks in their relationships.

While we've seen star-studded duos like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine, and Dax Shepard and Kristin Bell weather numerous scandals and stay together, the same can't be said for other matches. With nowhere to hide and tabloids following their every move, A-list couples don't have much room for pretending when it comes to the various red flags the public becomes privy to.

While no one truly knows what goes on behind the closed doors of someone's relationship, it doesn't mean that speculation doesn't arise about some serious warning signs between partners. Who's destined to ride off into the sunset, and who may be headed for splits-ville? The year 2024 was a big year of shakeups in Hollywood, and we're breaking down the celeb couples with the biggest red flags.