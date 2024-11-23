Red Flags In Conor McGregor's Relationship

Legendary UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been battling his shady side for the past few years, it appears. Not one to avoid controversy, "The Notorious" MMA fighter has certainly made headlines and pushed boundaries during and after his fighting career. However, McGregor is also quick to admit he wouldn't be where he is today without the love and support of his fiancee Dee Devlin. As the mother of their four children together, the untold truth of Dee Devlin goes deeper than just being in a seemingly never-ending engagement.

When the couple first met on a nightclub dance floor back in 2008, it was love at first sight. However, as the years have gone on, the road together has gotten rather bumpy. When asked by VIP Magazine back in 2015 if he ever felt guilty about not spending enough time with Devlin and their children, McGregor's response was, "Sometimes it's tough, but life is tough for everyone, and it will all be worth it in the end." Looking back, his comment feels like foreshadowing for some of the other major red flags to come for the couple. From multiple arrests to a sexual assault trial, there have been quite a few scandals the couple has had to endure, which really makes us wonder what the end goal really is for McGregor and Devlin.