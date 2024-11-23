Red Flags In Conor McGregor's Relationship
Legendary UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been battling his shady side for the past few years, it appears. Not one to avoid controversy, "The Notorious" MMA fighter has certainly made headlines and pushed boundaries during and after his fighting career. However, McGregor is also quick to admit he wouldn't be where he is today without the love and support of his fiancee Dee Devlin. As the mother of their four children together, the untold truth of Dee Devlin goes deeper than just being in a seemingly never-ending engagement.
When the couple first met on a nightclub dance floor back in 2008, it was love at first sight. However, as the years have gone on, the road together has gotten rather bumpy. When asked by VIP Magazine back in 2015 if he ever felt guilty about not spending enough time with Devlin and their children, McGregor's response was, "Sometimes it's tough, but life is tough for everyone, and it will all be worth it in the end." Looking back, his comment feels like foreshadowing for some of the other major red flags to come for the couple. From multiple arrests to a sexual assault trial, there have been quite a few scandals the couple has had to endure, which really makes us wonder what the end goal really is for McGregor and Devlin.
Conor McGregor's assault trial got messy
On November 22, 2024, a civil jury in Dublin, Ireland sided with accuser Nikita Hand, who accused Conor McGregor of brutally assaulting her back in 2018. While the initial police investigation was dismissed by prosecutors, who claimed there was insufficient evidence to convict McGregor of a crime, the civil suit was able to proceed. After hearing Hand's testimony and how she has since struggled with post-traumatic stress stemming from the alleged assault, the jury awarded her a sum of $257,000, according to The AP. McGregor promised to appeal the decision.
He has maintained his innocence throughout, claiming that he and Hand had consensual sex. Taking to X, the fighter wrote in a now-deleted post, "I will be appealing today's decision... I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence... I am with my family now, focused on my future." However, pointing out that he was home with his family was an interesting approach, especially since even if what happened in the Beacon Hotel back in 2018 was a night of consensual romping, it would still indicate that McGregor cheated on fiancee Dee Devlin. Besides, this isn't the first time McGregor has gotten himself in trouble with the law and accidentally dragged his family along with him.
Conor McGregor has gotten arrested multiple times
It seems that 2018 turned out to be quite the tumultuous year for Conor McGregor. Leading up to the fateful night at the Beacon Hotel, McGregor was charged with multiple misdemeanors ranging from criminal mischief to assault for a Las Vegas incident involving other UFC fighters. Not only did McGregor and his crew attack a bus affiliated with his long-time rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov, but McGregor was suspended for six months and slapped with a $50,000 fine by the UFC for fighting Nurmagomedov outside the ring, according to CNN.
The troubles followed McGregor into 2019, when he was charged with felony assault after destroying a fan's phone. He was also recorded possibly punching an older man in what was described as "a dispute over whiskey" in Dublin, per TMZ. And, as recently as 2022, the latest reason Conor McGregor was arrested turned out to be a favorite bad habit of his: irresponsible driving. Committing traffic violations is maybe the second best thing the UFC champ is good at. Back in 2017, he was brought to court for not paying a speeding ticket. The following year, his driver's license was temporarily suspended for speeding. The 2022 incident of dangerous driving saw him pass sobriety tests, but his car was still seized, and he was banned from driving for two years, per ESPN.
With all this rowdy behavior behind the scenes, it's a wonder that McGregor can maintain a positive family life. For now, it seems his fiancee Dee Devlin is willing to look past all the noise and continue to raise children with him. Hopefully, McGregor's wily ways will settle down soon.