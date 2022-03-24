The Real Reason Conor McGregor Was Arrested
Conor McGregor just found himself in a pickle with authorities for his driving — again.
The UFC fighter has repeatedly committed traffic violations over the past few years, and this time is no different. In 2017, he was fined €400 for driving 158 kilometers per hour in Dublin. The Irish Times reported that he had failed to pay the bill, and when questioned in court, he simply shrugged and said, "I don't know, I didn't pay and that's it." He also failed to offer an explanation as to why he went over the speed limit.
A year later, he was once again charged for speeding and was slapped with a bigger fine, along with a temporary driving suspension. According to ESPN, McGregor drove his Range Rover at 154 kilometers per hour in a zone where 100 kilometers per hour was the speed limit. He had been asked to pay €1,000 and got banned from driving for six months. "I didn't know I was going that fast," he told the court at the time, per the Irish Independent. Now it has been years since he was arrested for speeding, but it appears as though he has not learned his lesson.
Conor McGregor has been arrested for reckless driving
Conor McGregor continues to be a menace on the road.
The Irish Independent reports that the athlete was arrested in Dublin on March 22 for dangerous driving. "Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by Gardai for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station," his spokesperson Karen Kessler said in a statement. He was found to be driving his Bentley Continental GT, which was eventually seized due to his offense. He was also fined a total of €170,000.
He has yet to make a statement regarding his arrest, but if McGregor is convicted, he may be asked to pay a fine of €5,000, or six months of imprisonment, or both. It also may potentially delay the UFC return he's been gearing up for in the past few months. "He's doing all the right things with his leg," UFC president Dana White told TMZ in January. "I'm hoping he can come back this summer."