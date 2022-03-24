The Real Reason Conor McGregor Was Arrested

Conor McGregor just found himself in a pickle with authorities for his driving — again.

The UFC fighter has repeatedly committed traffic violations over the past few years, and this time is no different. In 2017, he was fined €400 for driving 158 kilometers per hour in Dublin. The Irish Times reported that he had failed to pay the bill, and when questioned in court, he simply shrugged and said, "I don't know, I didn't pay and that's it." He also failed to offer an explanation as to why he went over the speed limit.

A year later, he was once again charged for speeding and was slapped with a bigger fine, along with a temporary driving suspension. According to ESPN, McGregor drove his Range Rover at 154 kilometers per hour in a zone where 100 kilometers per hour was the speed limit. He had been asked to pay €1,000 and got banned from driving for six months. "I didn't know I was going that fast," he told the court at the time, per the Irish Independent. Now it has been years since he was arrested for speeding, but it appears as though he has not learned his lesson.