The Tragedy Of HGTV Star Mike Holmes Is Just Sad

Mike Holmes has always felt he owed much of his career to his father, which makes it even more sad that his dad, Jim Holmes, passed away when he was only 55 years old. Mike posted a touching photo to memorialize his dad and also let fans know exactly who was responsible for all of Mike's home renovation brilliance. Writing on Facebook, he said of his father: "By putting a hammer into my hands, he was getting me started on the path that would decide my entire life. But at the time, I was just making memories with my dad."

While Mike had many pleasant memories with Jim, there were definitely tough times for the family. An economic downtown in the late 1990s resulted in the home renovation market tanking, forcing his father to lay off most of the employees who worked for his renovation firm, and almost going bankrupt in the process. The ensuing pressure on the family destroyed Jim's marriage to Mike's mother, Shirley Holmes, with the two eventually separating. It served as a sad precursor to Mike's own divorce many years later, which would impact his relationship with his own children.

Months after his parents' divorce, Holmes solemnly recounted to Maclean's that further tragedy struck. "My dad went down to the basement one night, missed the top step, fell down the stairs and broke his neck," he recalled. That accident killed him instantly. If that wasn't sad enough, a few years later, at the age of 56, Shirley died from a heart condition. The sudden loss of both of his parents made Mike doubtful about his own lifespan, saying, "Even when I was younger, I said that I'd never make it to 60." Thankfully, Mike crossed that threshold in August 2023.