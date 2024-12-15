Whatever Happened To Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Hogan?

When it comes to the Hogan family, we tend to hear about Hulk Hogan and daughter Brooke Hogan most. However, that's not to say Hulk's ex-wife Linda Hogan is a recluse. Quite the contrary, she's very active on social media.

"Hogan Knows Best" fans are likely well aware of the drama that surrounded Hulk and Linda's divorce. That said, as a brief refresher, there was cheating (which involved Brooke's then-friend), a whole lot of public mudslinging, and a very lengthy legal battle over what Linda believed she was owed. In a word, it was messy. It probably shouldn't come as much of a surprise, then, that Linda seems to prefer a much lower-key life these days. As seen on her Instagram, she spends a lot of her time bonding with her wide array of pets, which include cats, fish, dogs, a rescue turkey and other birds, as well as a chinchilla and horses, among others. At least in that department, Linda appears to be living the dream. After all, she did write in one Instagram post (which saw her pose next to a horse), "Life without animals is so meaningless!!!"

Sadly, however, not everything is quite as harmonious as her fur- and feather-baby hangs. In fact, as her daughter Brooke has said, the family that once entertained VH1 viewers across the globe looks very different today. Unsurprisingly, many signs seem to point to Linda wishing that wasn't the case.