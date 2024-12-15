Whatever Happened To Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Hogan?
When it comes to the Hogan family, we tend to hear about Hulk Hogan and daughter Brooke Hogan most. However, that's not to say Hulk's ex-wife Linda Hogan is a recluse. Quite the contrary, she's very active on social media.
"Hogan Knows Best" fans are likely well aware of the drama that surrounded Hulk and Linda's divorce. That said, as a brief refresher, there was cheating (which involved Brooke's then-friend), a whole lot of public mudslinging, and a very lengthy legal battle over what Linda believed she was owed. In a word, it was messy. It probably shouldn't come as much of a surprise, then, that Linda seems to prefer a much lower-key life these days. As seen on her Instagram, she spends a lot of her time bonding with her wide array of pets, which include cats, fish, dogs, a rescue turkey and other birds, as well as a chinchilla and horses, among others. At least in that department, Linda appears to be living the dream. After all, she did write in one Instagram post (which saw her pose next to a horse), "Life without animals is so meaningless!!!"
Sadly, however, not everything is quite as harmonious as her fur- and feather-baby hangs. In fact, as her daughter Brooke has said, the family that once entertained VH1 viewers across the globe looks very different today. Unsurprisingly, many signs seem to point to Linda wishing that wasn't the case.
Linda Hogan is estranged from her daughter
Given everything that went down during Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan's divorce, it's not exactly surprising that the former couple isn't on speaking terms. However, it turns out Linda doesn't see much of her daughter, either. Brooke Hogan is no longer close with her family — something she attributes to protecting her peace. As she said in the Instagram post addressing the fact that she didn't go to Hulk's wedding to Sky Daily, "I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values." Yikes.
Though there have been some reports that Linda clapped back at Brooke's announcement on Facebook, that certainly isn't the case on her Instagram. In fact, Linda's 'gram shows a lot of love for her daughter. In one post, she shared a throwback pic of herself with Brooke for her birthday years back. A few weeks prior, she didn't hide the fact that she wished she was celebrating Brooke's actual birthday with her. In the caption of a snap of Brooke with brother Nick Hogan (another of Hulk's kids who prefers privacy these days), Linda gushed, "We miss you chica! HAPPY BIRTHDAY FROM ALL OF US! Xoxo." Linda has also posted a picture of herself singing karaoke with Brooke as a youngster. Seemingly hinting at how close they once were, Linda had circled Brooke's hand holding onto her sweater.
Of course, there's a possibility that Linda and Brooke do chat on occasion. After all, in her Instagram post, Brooke did point out that she prefers to keep her personal life private, so we doubt she'd talk about reconciling. Either way, we have no doubt that Linda misses her daughter.