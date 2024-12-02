Ariana Grande Looks Unrecognizable With Her Natural Hair

Ariana Grande has gone through a dramatic transformation, but she's best known for her ponytail era. For several years, Grande rocked a long, voluminous ponytail on and off stage. Between her fans looking to recreate the look and Grande poking fun at her 'do taking on a life of its own during an appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" in 2018, her ponytail is almost more famous than she is. Also? She became attached to it! "My god going back to a high pony after a few days of not wearing a high pony is ........ a remarkable feeling," posted Grande on X, formerly known as Twitter (via Glamour). "I'm just ... supposed to have a high pony u kno? some things are just meant to be and this is jus one of those things."

However, Grande's famous pony only emerged because of another of her famous hair eras. Early in her career, Grande played Cat Valentine, a character with vibrant red hair, on "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." Grande, whose hair is naturally curly and very dark, kept up her dyeing routine for years before her hair suffered. "I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat... as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair," Grande shared on Facebook. "I now wear a wig on Sam & Cat. My real hair is back to brown and I wear extensions but I wear it in a pony tail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down."

Of course, that was 2014. Here's what Grande looks like with her natural hair today.