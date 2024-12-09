What We Know About The View Host Sara Haines' Sexuality

The only relationship Sara Haines has lived out in public has been with a man, but that doesn't mean that's all that defines her sexuality. While Haines' marriage to lawyer Max Shifrin is fairly traditional, "The View" co-host was once romantically involved with a woman. The same-sex relationship happened when she was a young adult, and all of her subsequent relationships seem to have been with men. For all we know, Haines identifies as straight. But she is an LGBTQ+ supporter through and through.

When Haines learned that her brother was gay, she broke down thinking of all the hardships he had endured in silence. "It still to this day makes me emotional," she said on "The View: Behind the Table Podcast" in May 2024. She imagined his teenage years had to have been hard having to conceal a part of himself while coming of age in a small Iowa town that wouldn't have accepted him easily. "I couldn't be prouder of him. I just wish I could have kind of held his hand through it," she added.

Haines understands how difficult it must have been for him because the conservative values of her upbringing impacted her own views. But going to the left-leaning Smith College expanded her horizons. "Combine all that and it leaves me somewhere in the middle. I'm a melting pot of beliefs," she told TV Insider in 2016. In light of that, it's no shock Haines hadn't expected word about her same-sex relationship to become public knowledge.