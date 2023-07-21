The Story Behind Sara Haines And Max Shifrin's Rumored Marital Issues

For the first few years of Sara Haines' marriage to lawyer Max Shifrin, there was nearly zero negativity surrounding their relationship. Recently, however, netizens have convinced themselves that the couple was on the outs. Haines, who co-hosts "The View," has always been game to share her relationship wisdom with the world. Even her fails. Prior to meeting and marrying Shifrin in 2014 at age 37, Haines was seriously involved with two other men who weren't exactly compatible with her life plan. "Both relationships lasted about four years," Haines shared in an interview with Glamour. "One was 18 years older than me ... and we couldn't have been more opposite. I wanted kids; he had a kid — all this stuff [why it wasn't the right fit]." The second guy couldn't give her the commitment she was looking for. She continued, "Looking back, I picked people that weren't going to be the best partner for me."

With Shifrin, however, Haines found a compatible match. The pair have been married for nearly a decade and have had three children, though, in a perfect world, Haines would have several more. "I would love 10 more!!!!" shared Haines in an Instagram story. "But 3 is all I can handle while being my best version for each of them." Unfortunately, the couple's bond was recently called into question after rumors of marital woes started to engulf them.