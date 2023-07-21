The Story Behind Sara Haines And Max Shifrin's Rumored Marital Issues
For the first few years of Sara Haines' marriage to lawyer Max Shifrin, there was nearly zero negativity surrounding their relationship. Recently, however, netizens have convinced themselves that the couple was on the outs. Haines, who co-hosts "The View," has always been game to share her relationship wisdom with the world. Even her fails. Prior to meeting and marrying Shifrin in 2014 at age 37, Haines was seriously involved with two other men who weren't exactly compatible with her life plan. "Both relationships lasted about four years," Haines shared in an interview with Glamour. "One was 18 years older than me ... and we couldn't have been more opposite. I wanted kids; he had a kid — all this stuff [why it wasn't the right fit]." The second guy couldn't give her the commitment she was looking for. She continued, "Looking back, I picked people that weren't going to be the best partner for me."
With Shifrin, however, Haines found a compatible match. The pair have been married for nearly a decade and have had three children, though, in a perfect world, Haines would have several more. "I would love 10 more!!!!" shared Haines in an Instagram story. "But 3 is all I can handle while being my best version for each of them." Unfortunately, the couple's bond was recently called into question after rumors of marital woes started to engulf them.
Why Sara Haines doesn't always wear her wedding ring
Whenever a celeb takes off their wedding ring, they inadvertently invite the public to worry about (or root for) the death of their relationship. This is exactly what happened to Sara Haines and Max Shifrin after she appeared on national television without her wedding ring. Haines, however, shut down these dreary observations on Instagram after one bold fan asked: "Why don't you wear your beautiful wedding ring?" (via The U.S. Sun). "Originally, I took it off because I had gotten this rash," responded Haines. "It's called wedding ring rash. Then it cleared up [and] then I put my ring on again. I got the rash again, and [I] felt the universe was telling me something, and so I got a divorce," she added, referencing the rumors. However, she was joking.
A few months earlier, Haines also raised a few eyebrows when she shared her lax views on infidelity during an episode of "The View." She shared, "If Max came to me and told me he was in love with somebody I'd be the first one to say 'go,' because that to me is hard to repair," (via The U.S. Sun). Once co-host Joy Behar asked if a purely physical relationship was a dealbreaker, Haines replied, "There'd be a conversation. You know what's changed Joy, having kids. What I would have left for before I had kids has gotten greatly expanded since having children exponentially." Interesting.
Sara Haines has admitted that marriage isn't all it's cracked up to be
Sara Haines and Max Shifrin may not be the next failed celeb marriage, but their marriage hasn't been a breezy stroll in the park. In 2018, Haines offered some advice for young women looking to wed. "I think there are a lot of young couples that make it because I think marriage is a discipline and a choice every day. It takes work," Haines said (via ABC News). "I just think I wouldn't have been ready for anything before 30. I'm 37, and I'm still working on being ready." She continued, "I'm married, but it's work. We labor. We idealize it in life, especially for women, I think. And then when you get married, you're like, 'This is what that is. I wouldn't have been running after all of you for all these years if I knew.'" She concluded by saying that women should invest their time in themselves and that if she could go back in time, that's something she wishes she could have told her younger self.
Although it's clear that Haines was at least partially joking, as noted by Hello!, she once shared something about Shifrin that gets on her nerves: His ordering habits. She said, "He'll go to eat something, and he'll be like, 'I should've gone with the salmon.' And then I'm like, 'Are you still going dude?'"