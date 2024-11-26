What We Know About Jelly Roll's Politics After His Buzzy Trump Meeting

Jelly Roll may have burst onto the mainstream music scene in 2022, but he didn't need any time at all to captivate country fans everywhere. Jelly Roll's openness about his troubled past and time in prison has earned him praise from critics and fans. But while Jelly Roll isn't shy about discussing his tragic life, the Grammy-nominated newcomer is a lot less interested in politicizing his struggles. That's why fans were surprised when he greeted President-elect Donald Trump with visible enthusiasm at UFC 309 in November 2024.

🚨BREAKING: LEGENDARY SINGER JELLY ROLL JUST GREETED PRESIDENT TRUMP WITH A MASSIVE SMILE AT UFC 309! He also greeted Elon Musk, Kid Rock, and Don Jr. This is HUGE!🔥 pic.twitter.com/6TEIBEc8ZG — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) November 17, 2024

Despite his general apolitical approach, some netizens were convinced Jelly Roll was a liberal because he has been vocal about the opioid crisis and his support of criminal justice reform, causes generally embraced by Democrats. For many, the "Son of a Sinner" singer confirmed these suspicions when he went on a rant against Elon Musk's X, previously known as Twitter, ahead of the elections. "This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever," he tweeted.

When the video of him being friendly not only with Donald but also with Donald Trump Jr. and Musk made the rounds, his fans were confused. He appeared to further crush suspicions of his left-leaning tendencies when he shared a picture of himself photobombing Musk and Kid Rock to X. Besides, this wasn't the first time Jelly Roll mingled with the Trumps. Jelly Roll posed for a photo with Trump's oldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, at a July 2024 UFC event. However, Jelly Roll has long maintained he has no political affiliations.