What Happened To Fox News Host Jesse Watters' First Wife Noelle?

The dramatic end to Jesse and Noelle Watters' marriage hasn't stopped Jesse from moving on. In the same year that he finalized his divorce from his first wife, he went ahead and married Emma DiGiovine. Whereas Noelle is nearly invisible online, Jesse has continued to loudly and proudly talk about his new wife, making sure to post pictures on Instagram of their new love, even if it blows up in his face. The two now have a family together, with two children: son Jesse Jr. and their younger daughter Georgina.

Jesse recently sparked controversy and seemed to reopen an old wound when he said on the Fox News show "The Five" that if his new wife, DiGiovine, were to vote for Kamala Harris, it would be "the same thing as having an affair." As a man who did, in fact, have an affair, it is unclear whether the irony was lost on Jesse, though it was not taken very seriously by his fellow panelists, who broke into laughter in disbelief. While some might not think it's a laughing matter to have a workplace affair with a 20-year age gap — and then top it off by marrying the affair partner. At least his first wife seems to have had the dignity not to accidentally re-air dirty laundry on national television. That is, if it truly was an accident.