Megyn Kelly Has A History Of Risqué Outfits

Megyn Kelly is known for her outspoken and often controversial viewpoints. The former Fox News host never shies away from sharing her opinion, even if it lands her in hot water. Kelly has the same devil-may-care attitude toward her wardrobe choices, often rocking looks that other female news journalists would avoid. But then, she does plenty of things that other journalists — male and female — would swerve.

For instance, Kelly has a knack for becoming the news. Who can forget the Donald Trump "blood" attack that made for one of the worst moments in presidential debate history? And, despite having avoided salacious scandals like those suffered by other high-profile news anchors, she's been embroiled in her fair share of questionable and problematic incidents.

If you had a dollar for every time Kelly has been controversial, you'd be sitting pretty on a sizeable fortune. There was the time when she insisted Jesus and Santa Claus were white. And the time she gave an impassioned defense of blackface. That zinger resulted in her losing her daytime show, "Megyn Kelly Today," after NBC kicked her to the curb in October 2018. Still, it's her sexy style and flirty fashion choices that consistently grab the headlines and titillate the tabloids. We're looking at some of Kelly's risqué outfits from over the years.