The Lavish Lifestyle Of RFK Jr.'s Six Kids Is Turning Heads

In his heyday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was known for being the life of the party — and it appears his daughter Kyra LeMoyne Kennedy is a chip off the old block. In 2016, a New York Times piece identified her as a proud card-carrying member of "The Snap Pack," a group of well-heeled Manhattan socialites with hefty appetites for luxury fashion and booze-filled parties. "Sorry, Dad," she was caught saying after taking a long swig from an unknown alcoholic beverage. Alas, that was actually tame compared to the altercation she was allegedly involved in outside of a club in Verona, New York. The purported story goes that an already inebriated and underaged Kyra was denied entry into the establishment after trying to pass off her older sister's ID as hers. But instead of simply cutting her losses, she is rumored to have responded with indignation. "I am a Kennedy. Google me," she demanded, according to an insider who spoke to Page Six. "If you don't let me in, the governor will be calling.'" YIKES.

While Kyra may have been denied entry at a club a time or two, she is no stranger to securing a place at even the most exclusive events — including the Bal Des Debutantes in Paris. Back in 2013, the young Kennedy made quite the splash when she officially entered society à la the high-profile debutante ball and fashion event. "It's my first time wearing haute couture so that's really exciting, and I'm obsessed by the color," Kyra told the A.F.P. (via Vanity Fair) about her striking pale blue Christian Dior gown. According to Page Six, Kyra was one of only 20 young women hand-picked to appear at the posh event. Ooh la la.