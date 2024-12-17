The Lavish Lifestyle Of RFK Jr.'s Six Kids Is Turning Heads
Prior to dropping his own presidential campaign to back Donald J. Trump in the 2024 election, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appealed to prospective voters by positioning himself as a hero for the working class. The father of six even went as far as to say that his adult children were worried about how they would secure their own financial stability. "My kids are worried ... They don't think about even buying a house. They're worried about their college debt, " the presidential hopeful told a crowd of rally-goers in November 2023.
It should be noted, however, that the environmental attorney-turned-politician's resume, family tree, and net worth (which just so happens to be hovering around the $15 million mark, per Forbes) all read like that of an elite — not a blue-collar working man looking to make ends meet. (Perhaps we should file this one away as yet another tragic truth about RFK Jr.?) As for RFK Jr.'s six children? Well, some might argue that their lavish lifestyles don't actually scream that they're too worried about their "college debt" or finding a way to buy a house, either.
Bobby Kennedy III works hard and plays harder
As the first-born son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Robert Francis Kennedy III, aka Bobby, grew up with the power of the political world right at his fingertips. At the ripe old age of 16, Bobby attended the 2000 Democratic National Convention with his father and even hosted a fundraiser for President Barack Obama in 2008. But that's not all. He also co-launched a website dedicated to fact-checking political news. "For so many people our age, understanding this election is one of the most important things right now," he told Teen Vogue in 2008. "But we live in a culture of sound bites. But you have to dissect them, you have to look at their sources." No small feat, for sure.
Alas, it appears Bobby is a proponent of the work hard, play harder mentality. Per The Observer, the Brown University student celebrated his 21st birthday at Butter, an NYC hot spot. It's reported that Mariah Carey was among the partygoers at the extravagant birthday bash. Then, in 2018, he wed former CIA officer and author Amaryllis Fox during a days-long star-studded affair at — you guessed it — the Kennedy family compound in Hyannis Port on Cape Cod. "This is the American equivalent of a royal wedding," one insider told Page Six about the opulent affair. "And the groom is one of the more dashing of the Kennedy men."
Kick Kennedy is well-traveled
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. became a girl dad in 1988 with the arrival of his daughter, Kathleen Alexandra "Kick" Kennedy. The story goes that Kick grew up summering on the historical Kennedy family compound in Hyannis Port, running back and forth to her grandmother, Ethel Kennedy's home. But as evidenced by her Instagram, she is also well-traveled, having explored many corners of the world including Egypt, Madagascar, Mykonos, and Bali. And it appears she likes to travel in style! In an Instagram post from September 2021, Kick can be seen handling a flailing owl while on a private jet to an unknown location. Perhaps the owl was her plus one?
Much like her travel jaunts, her love life is rumored to be equally as elevated. In the past, Kick has been romantically linked to singer and songwriter Paul Simon's son, Harper, as well as the late Matthew Mellon, an heir to a banking dynasty. In 2018, she seemingly paid tribute to Mellon on her Instagram with a photo of herself in the driver's seat of a Rolls Royce and a caption that read, "m e l l o n s t y l e #RIP." Kick later made headlines in 2024 after being spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel Polo Lounge with Ben Affleck, fresh off the heels of his [second] high-profile split from Jennifer Lopez. Talk about a stacked roster ...
Conor Kennedy is a generous gift giver
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s son Conor Richardson Kennedy is perhaps best known for his brief dalliance with Taylor Swift, which may or may not have resulted in her buying a $4.8 million home on Cape Cod. However, it turns out that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his rather charmed life, complete with grand gestures of gift-giving.
In 2023, Conor solidified his place as the best gift giver ever when he bestowed his longtime friend Andrew Warren with a limited edition Dior x ERL purse. "He was able to miraculously get the bag by calling [designer Eli Russell Linnetz]," an insider told Page Six about Conor's deep connections to the fashion world. And when it was time for Conor to pop the question to his girlfriend, Brazilian songstress Giulia Be, he enlisted none other than the iconic Tiffany & Co. to help him with the engagement ring. According to WWD, a comparable ring on the Tiffany & Co. website is priced at $24,900. "Easiest yes of all time," Be penned in an Instagram post following the romantic at-home proposal, alongside several photos of the couple and the luxury pear-shaped diamond ring.
Kyra Kennedy scores even the hardest to get invites
In his heyday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was known for being the life of the party — and it appears his daughter Kyra LeMoyne Kennedy is a chip off the old block. In 2016, a New York Times piece identified her as a proud card-carrying member of "The Snap Pack," a group of well-heeled Manhattan socialites with hefty appetites for luxury fashion and booze-filled parties. "Sorry, Dad," she was caught saying after taking a long swig from an unknown alcoholic beverage. Alas, that was actually tame compared to the altercation she was allegedly involved in outside of a club in Verona, New York. The purported story goes that an already inebriated and underaged Kyra was denied entry into the establishment after trying to pass off her older sister's ID as hers. But instead of simply cutting her losses, she is rumored to have responded with indignation. "I am a Kennedy. Google me," she demanded, according to an insider who spoke to Page Six. "If you don't let me in, the governor will be calling.'" YIKES.
While Kyra may have been denied entry at a club a time or two, she is no stranger to securing a place at even the most exclusive events — including the Bal Des Debutantes in Paris. Back in 2013, the young Kennedy made quite the splash when she officially entered society à la the high-profile debutante ball and fashion event. "It's my first time wearing haute couture so that's really exciting, and I'm obsessed by the color," Kyra told the A.F.P. (via Vanity Fair) about her striking pale blue Christian Dior gown. According to Page Six, Kyra was one of only 20 young women hand-picked to appear at the posh event. Ooh la la.
Finn and Aidan Kennedy prefer the Ivy League life
Unlike their older siblings, William Finbar "Finn" Kennedy and Aidan Caohman Vieques Kennedy have developed quite the knack for seamlessly flying under the radar of the public eye. But that's not to say their lives are any less lavish. Quite the contrary!
In 2016, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to brag on Finn's speech about climate change at the White House Innovation Summit in Salt Lake City. Finn went on to attend Brown University and appear in "Sea of Hope," a National Geographic documentary. Meanwhile, according to his LinkedIn, Aidan attends Harvard University and has held various internships including one with Morgan Stanley. TBD as to whether either of them is actually footing the bill on the supposed Ivy League student loans or has any plans to buy a home of their own in the near future.