What Happened To JonBenet Ramsey's Half-Brother John Andrew?

When the tragic murder of child pageant star JonBenét Ramsey gripped the United States in the late 90s, the entire Ramsey family fell under scrutiny. While JonBenét's mother Patsy Ramsey and father John Ramsey were initially indicted by a Colorado grand jury for child abuse resulting in death, they were not charged with a crime, and the Ramsey family has consistently been cleared of any wrongdoing. In fact, most members of the Ramsey family have publicly called for the case to be properly handled and solved.

JonBenét was born into a blended family. Her older brother, Burke Ramsey, was the son of her mother and father — Patsy and John. However, John had a previous wife and family that included two daughters and a son — John Andrew Ramsey. Growing up as JonBenét's half-brother, John Andrew was always incredibly fond of JonBenét. He told "20/20" in 2021, "JonBenét was the kid that kept the conversation at the dinner table going. You know, she would go around and ask everybody how their day was and what they did and [she] was just an energetic and fun kid." Now, several decades after the horrific murder of his younger half-sister, many are wondering what has happened to John Andrew.