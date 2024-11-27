What Happened To JonBenet Ramsey's Half-Brother John Andrew?
When the tragic murder of child pageant star JonBenét Ramsey gripped the United States in the late 90s, the entire Ramsey family fell under scrutiny. While JonBenét's mother Patsy Ramsey and father John Ramsey were initially indicted by a Colorado grand jury for child abuse resulting in death, they were not charged with a crime, and the Ramsey family has consistently been cleared of any wrongdoing. In fact, most members of the Ramsey family have publicly called for the case to be properly handled and solved.
JonBenét was born into a blended family. Her older brother, Burke Ramsey, was the son of her mother and father — Patsy and John. However, John had a previous wife and family that included two daughters and a son — John Andrew Ramsey. Growing up as JonBenét's half-brother, John Andrew was always incredibly fond of JonBenét. He told "20/20" in 2021, "JonBenét was the kid that kept the conversation at the dinner table going. You know, she would go around and ask everybody how their day was and what they did and [she] was just an energetic and fun kid." Now, several decades after the horrific murder of his younger half-sister, many are wondering what has happened to John Andrew.
John Andrew Ramsey is still advocating for JonBenét's case to be solved
John Andrew Ramsey has always advocated for his half-sister JonBenét Ramsey's cold case to finally be solved. Over the years, John Andrew has been incredibly vocal about pointing the finger at the bizarre mishandling of JonBenét's case at the hands of the Boulder Police Department. Now, with major strides in technology for DNA evidence and genealogy, John Andrew has renewed his interest in reminding the public this case still isn't solved.
In 2024, John Andrew joined his father, John Ramsey, to appear in the Netflix docuseries "Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey?" Using the popular platform, both father and son called for JonBenét's murder case to finally be solved. John Andrew considers himself to be a man of numbers, and he believes using a mathematical and thorough approach could help close the case. In a 2023 interview with Westword, he said, "An easy way to improve the odds [of catching JonBenét's killer] is to identify and investigate any child sex offenders living in Boulder in 1996." As public interest in the case continues to linger, hopefully the truth can finally come out, one way or the other.