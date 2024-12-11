Tragic Details About Sofia Vergara's Son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

The following article includes references to addiction.

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, the son from Sofia Vergara's first marriage to Joe Gonzalez, has mainly stayed out of the spotlight. But he's making a name for himself as a food entrepreneur, launching a culinary brand, Toma, in partnership with his famous mother in June 2024. The handsome Colombian is carving his path, but he has faced his fair share of adversities in life. He experienced parental separation when he was just a toddler, as Sofia and Gonzalez divorced when he was 2.

In her quest to be the best single mother she could, Sofia moved to the U.S. when Manolo was 3, further increasing the distance between father and son. As a result, he was raised largely without a father figure around. Just two years later, Manolo's family was struck by Colombia's infamous cartel violence when his uncle was brutally killed, an event that changed his family dynamics. Not wanting her family to stay in the country, Vergara moved her mom and remaining siblings to Miami to live with her and Manolo.

The next time Manolo experienced a big loss was much later, when he witnessed his beloved dog get hit by a car on their way to the vet. Manolo is grateful for his life, but being the son of a famous actor has consequences. For years, Manolo was targeted by a stalker who continued to harass him and Vergara even after being jailed for it. Manolo is doing well for himself, but he has overcome a lot along the way.