The Reasons You Don't See Much Of Hallmark's Kimberly Williams-Paisley Anymore

From her breakthrough role as Annie Banks in the "Father of the Bride" movies to her beloved turns in TV favorites such as "According to Jim" and "Nashville," Kimberly Williams-Paisley has carved out a decent path for herself in the film and television industry over the years. Yet, in recent years, her visibility has waned, leaving many to wonder where she's been. While she may not be lighting up screens as often as she once did, she's still out there if you know where to look.

Turns out she's been busier than ever, but in ways you might not have expected. Between family life, philanthropy, and even navigating a challenging health condition, Williams-Paisley's time in the spotlight is far from over. Let's take a closer look at why you might not see her on your TV screen as much anymore ... and where she's been focusing much of her energy instead. (Here's a hint: she's still been super active, even in the face of some unexpectedly tragic events.)