The Reasons You Don't See Much Of Hallmark's Kimberly Williams-Paisley Anymore
From her breakthrough role as Annie Banks in the "Father of the Bride" movies to her beloved turns in TV favorites such as "According to Jim" and "Nashville," Kimberly Williams-Paisley has carved out a decent path for herself in the film and television industry over the years. Yet, in recent years, her visibility has waned, leaving many to wonder where she's been. While she may not be lighting up screens as often as she once did, she's still out there if you know where to look.
Turns out she's been busier than ever, but in ways you might not have expected. Between family life, philanthropy, and even navigating a challenging health condition, Williams-Paisley's time in the spotlight is far from over. Let's take a closer look at why you might not see her on your TV screen as much anymore ... and where she's been focusing much of her energy instead. (Here's a hint: she's still been super active, even in the face of some unexpectedly tragic events.)
Kimberly Williams-Paisley has been focusing on movies for TV and streaming services
If you're a fan of feel-good holiday flicks, chances are you've caught Kimberly Williams-Paisley in one of Hallmark's seasonal offerings. The actor first graced the screens of Hallmark audiences in 2017's "The Christmas Train" and hasn't slowed down since. From her charming turn as the Spirit of Christmas Present in "A Nashville Christmas Carol" to starring alongside her real-life sister Ashley Williams in the two-part "Sister Swap" series, she's certainly become quite the Hallmark regular. And it's no wonder why: her wholesome charm fits the Hallmark brand like a glove.
Beyond Hallmark Christmas movies, Paisley-Williams starred as the loving mom in Netflix's "The Christmas Chronicles" and its sequel. She also took a crack at solving crimes in Hallmark's "Witness to Murder." Needless to say, Williams-Paisley found quite a niche in TV movies. But while these roles are plenty entertaining, they often fail to garner the mainstream attention her earlier projects did. Don't assume she's given up movies for the silver screen entirely, however.
These days, Kimberly Williams-Paisley plays a ton of mom roles
While television has always been a big part of her career (including her recent Hallmark made-for-TV-movie projects), Kimberly Williams-Paisley hasn't stepped away from the world of feature films entirely. She's simply transitioning away from leading roles and shifting more toward projects that allow her to explore motherhood on screen. In Netflix's "Dog Gone," a film based on true events, she portrays a mother helping her son search for his beloved lost dog.
She also co-starred in "Jesus Revolution," a dramatization of California's 1960s religious movement. Williams-Paisley plays Charlene, the mother of the film's main character. Like her Hallmark roles, these supporting gigs in feature films have largely flown under the radar compared to her earlier smash hit films such as "Father of the Bride." Nevertheless, the fact remains: Williams-Paisley has never really stopped working, even if the roles have gotten smaller.
She now runs a free grocery store with her superstar husband Brad Paisley
When Kimberly Williams-Paisley and her husband, country superstar Brad Paisley, opened The Store in Nashville in 2020, they weren't just launching a charitable initiative; they were creating a vital lifeline for local families in need. The Store is a free grocery store that provides essentials like food, hygiene products, and even pet supplies to those facing food insecurity. Families are referred through local agencies or can self-nominate, making the service as accessible as possible.
They opened a second location in 2024, which CEO Collen Mayer told The Tennessean all about: "This isn't a food pantry where we hand out boxes of other people's leftovers. Instead, by developing a space into a store — where there are shopping carts and volunteers serve as grocery store employees — we have created a dignified, respectful interaction that hopefully allows someone to feel like they're not in a crisis where they can't get ahead." The couple's vision for The Store goes beyond simply providing groceries. They've included classes on cooking, budgeting, and financial literacy to help families build lasting stability.
Kimberly Williams-Paisley has been doing charity work all over the world
As hinted at above, Kimberly Williams-Paisley's generosity doesn't stop at her local community. The actor is deeply committed to global humanitarian work, partnering with organizations like CARE to support women and children in need worldwide. In 2024, she even brought her son along on a trip to Honduras to witness firsthand how climate change affects vulnerable populations. She loves involving her children in work like this, writing on her personal website: "My kids and I have stacked shelves with canned goods and toys at Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara, California, and we've delivered meals in Williamson County, Tennessee with Meals on Wheels."
Her advocacy also extends to issues like Alzheimer's awareness, inspired by her late mother's diagnosis with the progressive brain disease. She's a fixture at fundraising events like the Dance Party to End ALZ and also works with the Alzheimer's Association and the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Combined with The Store, Williams-Paisley's numerous charitable efforts show a side of her that's just as inspiring as her on-screen work. It goes without saying: She's as much a force for good as she is a Hollywood star.
Through it all, her personal life hasn't been without hurdles
In 2024, Kimberly Williams-Paisley opened up about a health issue that had secretly been affecting her for quite some time. "Almost two years ago I lost my voice onstage at my Alzheimer's event in Nashville. It was embarrassing & scary & it never quite came back," she wrote on Instagram. After that, she discovered a much more serious issue: laryngeal nerve damage and a paralyzed vocal cord. "It's been a challenging couple of years, but we finally got to the bottom of it," she explained.
The condition, which has impacted her speech and her ability to perform, required a laryngoplasty to restore her vocal cord's function. While the experience was undoubtedly difficult and left Williams-Paisley with a large scar on her neck, she will surely use it as an opportunity for continued personal and professional growth. (Ever the optimist, she even joked about her new collection of neck scarves as she recovered from the surgery.) Once she heals, we can probably expect to see her back on-screen once again.