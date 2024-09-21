Strange Things About Hallmark Star Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Marriage To Brad Paisley

The story behind Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley's marriage could be the plot of one of Kimberly's Hallmark movies. On paper, they don't seem like they'd work together — he's a country singer from West Virginia, and she's an actor who grew up in a wealthy New York City suburb. When the couple first met in 2001, Brad wasn't a big fan of the Hollywood culture Kimberly was surrounded by at work. "I used to be pretty judgmental back then," he admitted to Good Housekeeping in 2007.

But the city girl fell for the country boy, and she found herself having to accept some habits that a lot of women might find off-putting, such as his adherence to antiquated gender roles. Apparently, Brad expects his wife to cook and clean up after him. In a 2011 Redbook interview, he painted a vivid picture of just how different he and Kimberly are by describing how they like to relax and unwind. "In Los Angeles on a Sunday, she'd hike in the canyons or go to Jamba Juice or an independent bookstore. In Nashville, I track my muddy shoes into the house, watch NASCAR, and ask her when the bacon's done," he said.

The glue that holds this odd couple together might just be their love of sharing a good laugh. "The only reason I won her over, I think, was my sense of humor," Brad told People in 2017. However, a surprising celeb suggested that Kimberly's wifely ribbing wasn't very nice.