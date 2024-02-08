The Hilarious Way Jason Kelce Proposed To His Wife Kylie

If Travis Kelce ever plans a proposal, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end might not want to ask his older bro Jason Kelce for advice on how to impress Taylor Swift with a grand romantic gesture. When the Philadelphia Eagles center decided that he wanted to marry Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), Jason fumbled the game plan he had for popping the question.

It's actually kind of fitting that Jason botched his proposal; it echoed his disastrous first date with Kylie and proved that she had the patience to endure a lifetime of his wild antics. On the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast, Kylie and Jason reminisced about the first time they met in person after connecting on a popular dating app. Kylie revealed that there was zero mention of Jason being on an NFL team on his Tinder profile, but there was another professional football player present when they went on their first date: Jason's former teammate Beau Allen. It's a good thing he was there because Kylie said that Jason got drunk and passed out before they'd even spent an hour together at a bar. "Beau Allen accomplished the most impressive physical feat of his life when he fireman carried Jason back to his apartment," she recalled, adding that Jason made the task harder by fighting Allen. Luckily for Jason, Kylie gave him another chance after that dumpster fire of a first date — and she said yes when he proposed to her after one of the most unromantic conversations imaginable.