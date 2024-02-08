The Hilarious Way Jason Kelce Proposed To His Wife Kylie
If Travis Kelce ever plans a proposal, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end might not want to ask his older bro Jason Kelce for advice on how to impress Taylor Swift with a grand romantic gesture. When the Philadelphia Eagles center decided that he wanted to marry Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), Jason fumbled the game plan he had for popping the question.
It's actually kind of fitting that Jason botched his proposal; it echoed his disastrous first date with Kylie and proved that she had the patience to endure a lifetime of his wild antics. On the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast, Kylie and Jason reminisced about the first time they met in person after connecting on a popular dating app. Kylie revealed that there was zero mention of Jason being on an NFL team on his Tinder profile, but there was another professional football player present when they went on their first date: Jason's former teammate Beau Allen. It's a good thing he was there because Kylie said that Jason got drunk and passed out before they'd even spent an hour together at a bar. "Beau Allen accomplished the most impressive physical feat of his life when he fireman carried Jason back to his apartment," she recalled, adding that Jason made the task harder by fighting Allen. Luckily for Jason, Kylie gave him another chance after that dumpster fire of a first date — and she said yes when he proposed to her after one of the most unromantic conversations imaginable.
How Jason Kelce planned to propose
On "New Heights," Travis Kelce revealed that his big bro told him his plan to pop the question to Kylie Kelce. According to Travis, Jason Kelce wanted to serenade his future bride in front of her family. However, he never got the chance. Jason admitted that he was in a rush to get engaged because training camp had recently started, which Travis found hilarious. Part of Jason's strategy to get things moving involved asking Kylie's parents for permission to propose to their daughter during a visit to their home. He and Kylie were about to drive off without this happening, so Jason had to quickly come up with a reason to go back inside the house without Kylie. "I said, 'Man, Ky. I'm sorry, but I gotta take a s**t right now,'" Jason recalled. In their engagement story (Kylie's version), he didn't drop an expletive, but Kylie was still a bit irritated with him. "I was like, 'Great. Go in because we're not turning back around,'" she said.
Jason accomplished what he set out to do quickly and returned to the car — but Kylie wasn't about to let him leave. "I said to him, 'Jason, go back in there and go to the bathroom. I know you didn't just go in there and take a s**t; it usually takes you 20 minutes,'" she recalled. At this point, Jason knew the jig was up, so he decided to propose right then and there.
Kylie Kelce said her husband is no romantic
On "New Heights," Kylie Kelce recounted how Jason Kelce proposed. "He said, 'This isn't the most romantic way to do this ...' and I immediately started crying because I knew what was happening only because he referenced being romantic," she recalled. "That's how infrequently he is romantic." But despite being rather inebriated during their first date, Jason remembered experiencing a magical moment straight out of a Hollywood movie when he first laid eyes on Kylie. According to the NFL star, she had an ethereal glow around her when she walked into Buffalo Billiards. "Have you ever seen 'Twilight?'" Jason asked Travis Kelce. "It was like when the vampires go out into the sun in 'Twilight.'" Kylie clearly thought Jason was pulling her leg with this recollection, and she was brutally honest when she shared her first impression of Jason. "I thought to myself, 'You're wearing plaid and really leaning into the lumberjack thing,'" she recalled.
Eventually, the blond with the aura of a devastatingly beautiful immortal and the grizzled giant discovered they were perfect for each other, and the couple tied the knot in April 2018. There were no vampires or werewolves present at Jason and Kylie's Philadelphia wedding, but Winnie, their massive Irish wolfhound, walked down the aisle with them. The couple's wedding photographer told Philadelphia Magazine, "You can tell when people are a good match. These two are good for each other on every level."