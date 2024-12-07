Inside The Miranda Lambert And Brendan McLoughlin Divorce Gossip
Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, surprised fans in November 2024 when they showed up together at the CMA Awards amid rumors of trouble in their marriage. The pair were said to be going through a rough patch after a video of McLoughlin behaving flirtatiously with other women surfaced online in June. Footage shared by The Country Jukebox on YouTube showed the retired NYPD officer grinding on a woman who wasn't Lambert at her own Casa Rosa bar in Nashville. "Miranda Lambert, come get your man," read the original TikTok post, which also captured McLoughlin hugging the brunette and whispering something in her ear.
A source told InTouch Weekly that the "Mama's Broken Heart" singer was upset and humiliated by the incident. "She loves Brendan and takes their marriage seriously, so I know she's upset [about] this," the insider claimed, adding, "Brendan has a cheating past that she's very well aware of, which is why they discussed it at length before they were married."
At the CMA Awards in November, however, Lambert proved her marriage is as strong as ever when she hit the carpet hand-in-hand with McLoughlin. The couple has been married since 2019 after meeting on the set of "Good Morning America," where McLoughlin used to work as a security officer. Early in their marriage, the two faced speculation about their relationship after it was reported that the ex-cop had recently welcomed a baby with an ex-girlfriend named Kailha Rettinger. People noted that McLoughlin became a father just days after he and Lambert met in 2018 ... and was actually engaged to another woman (not Rettinger) shortly before he married the country singer. Crazy!
Did Brendan McLoughlin really cheat on Miranda Lambert?
In June 2024, the woman who was allegedly involved in Brendan McLoughlin's viral video spoke to InTouch Weekly regarding the incident and denied any speculations of cheating. She explained that her group, who was celebrating a friend's bridal shower that evening, interacted with McLoughlin after noticing him in the roped-off section of Miranda Lambert's bar. At one point, they asked him if he could take a picture with the bride-to-be and McLoughlin gladly agreed. "Somehow, later, we were let into the roped-off section where he was. I'm not sure how that was initiated or happened," she added.
However, the woman noted that the interaction was purely innocent and nothing inappropriate occurred. "We were all dancing together and laughing and talking," she recalled. She also stressed that McLoughlin wasn't being flirty as the video suggested. "The bar was extremely loud, and even yelling in each other's ear, it was hard to hear anything," the woman said, noting that McLoughlin left the bar at least an hour before they did. She later emphasized that none of them felt unsafe or uncomfortable around McLoughlin, stating, "He was friendly and casual, but never inappropriate or suggestive in any way."
At the 2024 CMA Awards in November, Lambert and McLoughlin presented a united front as they walked the red carpet together amid the cheating rumors. Speaking with ET, the country star even gushed about her husband, saying, "He's pretty great. I mean, he gets in trouble when he's not." Meanwhile, McLoughlin shared his excitement about joining his wife at this year's show. "I love it," he enthused. "It's always something new."