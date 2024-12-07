Inside The Miranda Lambert And Brendan McLoughlin Divorce Gossip

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, surprised fans in November 2024 when they showed up together at the CMA Awards amid rumors of trouble in their marriage. The pair were said to be going through a rough patch after a video of McLoughlin behaving flirtatiously with other women surfaced online in June. Footage shared by The Country Jukebox on YouTube showed the retired NYPD officer grinding on a woman who wasn't Lambert at her own Casa Rosa bar in Nashville. "Miranda Lambert, come get your man," read the original TikTok post, which also captured McLoughlin hugging the brunette and whispering something in her ear.

A source told InTouch Weekly that the "Mama's Broken Heart" singer was upset and humiliated by the incident. "She loves Brendan and takes their marriage seriously, so I know she's upset [about] this," the insider claimed, adding, "Brendan has a cheating past that she's very well aware of, which is why they discussed it at length before they were married."

At the CMA Awards in November, however, Lambert proved her marriage is as strong as ever when she hit the carpet hand-in-hand with McLoughlin. The couple has been married since 2019 after meeting on the set of "Good Morning America," where McLoughlin used to work as a security officer. Early in their marriage, the two faced speculation about their relationship after it was reported that the ex-cop had recently welcomed a baby with an ex-girlfriend named Kailha Rettinger. People noted that McLoughlin became a father just days after he and Lambert met in 2018 ... and was actually engaged to another woman (not Rettinger) shortly before he married the country singer. Crazy!