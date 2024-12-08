Tragic Details About SNL Star Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph is known for her comedic genius, but too many comic greats find themselves grappling with circumstances that are far from funny. It's no surprise she rose to fame during her time on "Saturday Night Live." Her many skits showed off her acting range, as well as her impressive voice, with her Beyoncé and Whitney Houston impersonations making millions of viewers laugh. In fact, her Queen Bey impressions even got a stamp of approval from the "Single Ladies" singer herself.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Rudolph recalled doing a skit while Beyoncé was on the show and then being embarrassed at having to stand next to her later. According to Rudolph, after she apologized to the pop star, Beyoncé replied, "No, it was good!"

Many fans may not know that Rudolph got her vocal range from her late mom, Minnie Riperton, who was known for the hit song "Lovin' You." Tragically, Riperton died from breast cancer in 1979 when Rudolph was just 6 years old. Growing up with her famous mom's legacy wasn't always easy, especially at such a young age, but the "Idiocracy" star clearly made a name for herself in the industry. Along with the highs, Rudolph faced many lows, and sadly, she's gone through several heartbreaking moments throughout her life.