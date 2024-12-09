What Happened To 19 Kids & Counting Star Jill Duggar?

Jill Duggar's relationship with her parents, particularly her father Jim Bob Duggar, remains fraught with tension ever since leaving "Counting On." Over the years, she has been very open about her struggles growing up under strict family rules and the control her father exerted even into her adulthood. This control extended to Jill's earnings from both TLC shows. During an interview with Today, she spoke on the way her father reacted to her revelation that he withheld earnings and coerced her into signing contracts obligating her to be available for filming. "[He was] basically threatening that if anybody speaks out against him or my mom that they would be cut out of the inheritance," she recalled.

It's all part of the drama that originally stemmed from the Dillards' departure from the series in 2017. Jill said the move away from the cameras was a necessary step toward building a healthier, more autonomous life for herself and her husband. However, the fallout from this decision only deepened the divide within the family. Not to mention, Jim Bob reportedly pressured his daughter to publicly defend her brother Josh Duggar during his scandals to protect the family's reputation. This caused lasting damage to their relationship, which Jill has called shaky. While Jill maintains a closer bond with her mother and sisters, she's still trying to reconcile with dad.