Where Are The Members Of The Duggar Family Now?

The following article includes references to child sexual abuse, religious abuse, eating disorders, homophobia, and transphobia.

When Discovery Health introduced viewers to Jim Bob Duggar, Michelle Duggar, and their congregation of kids in the 2004 special "14 Children and Pregnant Again!" it packaged the family as a modern-day marvel: How did Michelle keep so many children fed? And how were they so well-behaved?

As the family's size ballooned, their specials evolved into the more slickly produced TLC reality series "19 Kids and Counting." There was also an increased interest in the Duggars' lives away from the camera, including their involvement with Bill Gothard's Christian organization, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). Its legalistic teachings seemed to dictate all aspects of the Duggars' lives, from what they wore (modest clothing) to their education (Michelle homeschooled the children using IBLP materials).

The Duggars' religious beliefs have regularly come under scrutiny. After In Touch broke its 2015 story about Josh Duggar sexually molesting his younger sisters as a teenager, Gawker published an exposé about the IBLP teachings that might foster a home environment where sexual abuse is allowed to go unchecked. Josh would later be charged with possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material, ending the Duggars' reality careers in 2021. Two years later, the Prime Video docuseries "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" promised to lift the lid on the seemingly toxic beliefs of the IBLP and the Duggars — but only a few family members participated in the project. So, what are the Duggars doing now that their daily lives are no longer being filmed?

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).