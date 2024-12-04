Aaron Rodgers' Ex Shailene Woodley Admits Major Red Flag In Their Relationship

Three months after Shailene Woodley revealed what caused her split f Aaron Rodgersrom, the actor is back with another major red flag about their relationship.

During a December 2024 feature with Outside, Woodley implied that her breakup with Rodgers traumatized her. "I had a really awful, traumatic thing happen in early 2022," she said, without name-dropping the NFL star. The author, however, noted that this was around the time the exes went their separate ways. "I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy. I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment," she added. Unfortunately, Woodley's empathetic nature, which she's spoken about at length during her career, "kind of kept me in this loop of feeling everything for everyone."

Woodley also briefly addressed Rodgers in a direct manner. Unlike previous interviews, however, where she seemed careful not to speak about him on the record, Woodley opened up about why she withheld details of their breakup from the public — and that reason is absolutely heartbreaking! "I haven't shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry," shared "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" star. She also revealed another bombshell, implying that their relationship wasn't always healthy. "It was not right," she continued. "But it was beautiful." Despite her ongoing healing journey regarding their relationship, Woodley is still excited to experience one of life's most precious milestones.