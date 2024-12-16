What Hallmark's Kimberly Williams-Paisley Looks Like Without Makeup

Kimberly Williams-Paisley is one of Hallmark's most striking beauties, but how does she look without makeup?

For those unaware, soft glam has always been Williams-Paisley's vibe. While some celebrities are attracted to shimmer and shine, this beloved Hallmark star understands that simplicity can be just as beautiful. Her makeup, usually consisting of soft shades of pink and plum blush and/or eyeshadow, is always flattering — and she's perfected her routine, too. "It's all about the face: lots of sunscreen and night cream," she shared with Southern Living in April 2024. "I just started using Beautycounter for my makeup. Unless I have a photo shoot or something, I'm trying to use the most natural products I can find." She continued, "I like Juice Beauty mascara and Thistle Farms lip balm."

Of course, Williams-Paisley isn't always in charge of her own glam. As a successful Hollywood actor and, you know, Brad Paisley's wife, she definitely knows a thing or two about letting her glam squad do the heavy lifting. In 2016, that was celebrity makeup artist Carola Myers, who couldn't help but gush about dolling her up to promote her book. "Kimberly Williams-Paisley is one of my favorite clients!" posted Myers to Instagram next to a photo of her handiwork. "She is so beautiful, talented, and kind. It was a pleasure to do her makeup and hair for her new book launch, 'Where the Light Gets In." That said, the star sometimes goes makeup-free — and the difference is striking!