What Hallmark's Kimberly Williams-Paisley Looks Like Without Makeup
Kimberly Williams-Paisley is one of Hallmark's most striking beauties, but how does she look without makeup?
For those unaware, soft glam has always been Williams-Paisley's vibe. While some celebrities are attracted to shimmer and shine, this beloved Hallmark star understands that simplicity can be just as beautiful. Her makeup, usually consisting of soft shades of pink and plum blush and/or eyeshadow, is always flattering — and she's perfected her routine, too. "It's all about the face: lots of sunscreen and night cream," she shared with Southern Living in April 2024. "I just started using Beautycounter for my makeup. Unless I have a photo shoot or something, I'm trying to use the most natural products I can find." She continued, "I like Juice Beauty mascara and Thistle Farms lip balm."
Of course, Williams-Paisley isn't always in charge of her own glam. As a successful Hollywood actor and, you know, Brad Paisley's wife, she definitely knows a thing or two about letting her glam squad do the heavy lifting. In 2016, that was celebrity makeup artist Carola Myers, who couldn't help but gush about dolling her up to promote her book. "Kimberly Williams-Paisley is one of my favorite clients!" posted Myers to Instagram next to a photo of her handiwork. "She is so beautiful, talented, and kind. It was a pleasure to do her makeup and hair for her new book launch, 'Where the Light Gets In." That said, the star sometimes goes makeup-free — and the difference is striking!
Kimberly Williams-Paisley has great skin!
Kimberly Williams-Paisley has certainly found the makeup routine that best complements her beauty, but she can also go without it altogether. In October 2024, the "Father of the Bride" star stripped off all of her makeup for a rather noble cause: encouraging people to go vote. As you can see above, she showed up to her local polling location wearing zero makeup, which helped to emphasize her healthy, youthful glow. Although Williams-Paisley looks different without makeup, it's hard to identify any discernible blemishes or other skin issues, which is either a feat of luck or decades of good beauty habits! The actor tied her fresh-faced look together with a pair of super cute leopard-print glasses.
Speaking of the whole luck thing, it's possible that Williams-Paisley was simply blessed with good genes, but she really does take great care of her skin and body. When speaking with New You, she emphasized the importance of health. "It's about eating food that won't cause inflammation like lots of sugar, alcohol, or bread," she shared about her diet. That said, Williams-Paisley probably wouldn't go under the knife even if her complexion lost its luster. "I'm a filler virgin. We're few and far between—especially actors," she added. "Your face is a reflection on the life you have lived—how much you've laughed, if you've smoked, if you've taken care of yourself, if you've partied hard, if you're happy or not." She also revealed that she's afraid of injecting chemicals into her forehead.