There Are Some Weird Things About Barbara Corcoran's Marriage

Barbara Corcoran has been married to her husband, Bill Higgins, for close to four decades, so it's safe to say she knows a thing or two about making a relationship work. As it turns out, flipping convention on its head is one of the ways she's gone about it over the years.

Strange as it may seem, the couple sleeps in separate bedrooms — and not ones they can freely enter without being expressly told they're allowed to. Corcoran shared this detail in a March 2024 episode of "Today with Hoda and Jenna," telling the hosts, "I've had a separate bedroom with Bill for, like, the 40 years. I have to invite him in, he invites me in." Corcoran added that the decision initially stemmed from their differing levels of tidiness. Specifically, the "Shark Tank" star found her partner's messiness so overwhelming that she wasn't able to get a good night's rest. As such, it's not exactly surprising that when it comes to Higgins' invitations, Corcoran admitted on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show" that she wasn't particularly interested. Speaking of the singular time he extended her an invitation to his boudoir, Corcoran quipped, "I said, 'No, thank you.' That's why he hasn't come back!"

That's not to say the longtime couple never spends any time together, though. Corcoran also shared on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show" that they love to play Scrabble together and are equally competitive. "I love beating him at Scrabble, and he loves beating me at Scrabble, and that's a great night," she gushed, adding that they play over a glass of wine ... before going to their separate rooms. Hey, if it works, it works!