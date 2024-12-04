Vanna White's Video With Hunky Son Nikko Has The Internet Drooling

Vanna White has always gushed about being a mom to her two children, Nicholas "Nikko" Santo Pietro and Giovanna "Gigi" Santo Pietro, who are now all grown up. Not only are they talented, but it's also clear that they inherited her good looks. In an Instagram post shared on December 2, she is seen in the kitchen with her son, who is wearing a tight white T-shirt and a backward baseball cap, and fans are spinning. "First of all, I'm not a good cook, but fortunately, my son Nikko is, so he's going to make one of my favorite dishes. It's called Uncle Roy's Chicken ... He does it just as good as Uncle Roy," White shared. As Nikko worked his magic in the kitchen, viewers weren't just impressed with his cooking skills. "Vanna where have you been hiding Nikko? He's GORGEOUS," a fan commented. Another gushed, "Your son is hot!!!" One thirsty IG user wrote, "Is son on the menu too errr I mean great video!!"

It turns out that Nikko got his dark looks and cooking skills from his dad, George Santo Pietro. As explained on Nikko's LinkedIn profile, George was the owner of two upscale restaurants in Los Angeles and Nikko was surrounded by good food his whole life. Cooking is just a hobby for him, however, as he currently works in real estate for The Agency. It's unclear if he's in a relationship, as he keeps his romantic life private, but this wasn't the first time the internet crushed on the handsome realtor.