For eight years, Barack Obama served in America's highest office as president of the United States, first elected in 2008 and then re-elected for a second term in 2012. As the first-ever Black president in the nation's history, Obama not only broke a barrier that had stood for more than 200 years but also delivered some significant accomplishments, including the Affordable Care Act, ordering a military operation that took out Osama bin Laden, and much more.

Handily winning both the Electoral College and the popular vote, it's clear that he had millions on his side. On the flip side, though, there were also many millions who voted against him. Reasons for opposing Obama ran the gamut, ranging from differences in political ideology to outright racism — and sometimes even a combination of the two.

And while Obama certainly had oodles of celebrity supporters (a lengthy list including the likes of Hollywood director Ron Howard, NBA legend Magic Johnson, and "The Nanny" herself, Fran Drescher), there were also those stars who didn't care for him. To find out more about that latter group, read further for a roundup of celebs who can't stand Barack Obama.