The Shady Side Of Candace Cameron Bure Everyone Ignores

Television viewers watched Candace Cameron Bure grow up before their eyes. As a child actor in the early 1980s, she worked on an array of TV shows, including "St. Elsewhere," "Punky Brewster," and others. That led to her being cast in "Full House," playing D.J. Tanner until the series ended in 1995. The following year, she married Valeri Bure, a Russian hockey player who played with several NHL teams until his retirement in 2005.

For the next decade or so, she toiled away in television guest spots and made-for-TV movies as she transitioned from teenage roles to adult ones. In 2008, she starred in "Moonlight & Mistletoe," the first of many movies she'd make for the Hallmark Channel. That eventually led to her own Hallmark franchise, "The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries," in addition to a Netflix reboot of "Full House," titled "Fuller House." Around the same time, Bure took a left turn of sorts when she spent two seasons on "The View," serving as the conservative voice on the all-female panel.

After a decade of success with Hallmark, Bure flew the coop, signing an exclusive deal with upstart competitor Great American Family. For anyone paying attention, the circumstances surrounding that move were steeped in controversy. In fact, that was hardly the first time that she and controversy had walked hand-in-hand. To find out more, keep reading for a look at the shady side of Candace Cameron Bure that everyone ignores.