Candace Cameron Bure's Complete Transformation

Candace Cameron Bure has often spoken about her positive experiences as a child actor, telling Good Housekeeping in 2020, "I never had people around me telling me that I had to look a certain way or be a certain weight." And yet, she admitted that she's struggled with an eating disorder for much of her life. "When I was 19, it kind of just crept up on me," she admitted to Your Teen in 2012. Speaking candidly about having bulimia, she explained, "For me, it was about finding comfort in food when I was having a tough time and then not wanting to gain weight from overeating."

Bure found she needed all of the comfort she could get when she began raising a family in her early 20s. After marrying NHL pro Valeri Bure, she hit pause on her acting career and followed his work to Montreal, Canada. Soon, they welcomed their first child and, as she shared with Good Housekeeping in 2017, "I really kind of lost a sense of who I was." While trying to come to terms with her new normal, she explained, "I got into a cycle of binge eating and feeling such guilt and shame for that, then I would start purging." Bure eventually broke the cycle, but told Yahoo Entertainment there is no cure and "it never goes away." The only thing that changes is that "you have the tools in place to know how to handle it when those temptations or urges arise."