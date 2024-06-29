Sad Details About Hallmark Star Hilarie Burton's Personal Life

Hilarie Burton didn't have a hard time conceiving her first child, a son named Augustus, with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, but she faced some difficulties after he was born. In the podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa," Burton shared, "For me, I, in a million years, would've never anticipated that I would have [postpartum depression] because I was such a Pollyanna. Right? I could make the best out of anything." Expecting to tackle motherhood without outside help, she eventually got a baby nurse upon realizing she'd be alone in Los Angeles without family. "We got a recommendation for this baby nurse. And it became very apparent very quickly that she was taking care of me," Burton explained, then telling Kelly Ripa, "She was there to make sure that I ate and showered and did all the things and I was so ashamed that I had to hire a person to take care of me. That was humiliating."

Burton shared with Us Weekly that she didn't realize she had postpartum depression after having Augustus. "I didn't know I did because I was in the fog of it, but I wasn't fun to be around and I was severely depressed after I had my first miscarriage ... I can look at it now and see how self-destructive I was," she admitted. Through her writing "The Rural Diaries" and the help of Morgan, Burton was able to process her grief in her own way. "He's a good man," she said of her husband.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.